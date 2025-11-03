Stephen A. Smith says 'hold your horses' despite Bills' emphatic win over Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills proved themselves as arguably the team to beat in the AFC with their 28-21 victory over the reigning three-time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Key word is "arguably".
Stephen A. Smith disagrees with that sentiment. On ESPN's First Take on Monday, he fed off a rowdy crowd at Texas Live in Arlington as he proved his case.
Despite a defensive effort that held Patrick Mahomes to a career-low 44-percent completion rate and sacked him three times, Smith still thinks highly of Kansas City and a couple of other teams to challenge Buffalo.
"I'm not gonna over-blow this. Best team in the AFC? Hell, nah," Smith said. He mentioned the Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos, the last two with 7-2 records, as candidates, along with the Bills, to be the best in the conference.
Even more competition resides in the AFC, with the New England Patriots still leading the AFC East at 7-2 over the 6-2 Bills, which sets up the possibility for a very unique matchup.
"If they face them in the playoffs again, do we think that Patrick Mahomes is gonna complete less than 50 percent of his passes? Do we think that he's gonna go three straight incompletions to end the game?" Smith argued. "We know better than that."
It is a different story in the postseason, to Smith's point, as the Bills are 0-4 against the Chiefs in the postseason since 2020, including two AFC Championship losses. It's no fault of the quarterbacks, however, as history has proven.
Smith's argument against the Bills should add more fuel to their fire in their quest for their first Super Bowl despite the odds being stacked against them.
