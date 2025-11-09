Bills Central

Dalton Kincaid OUT with hamstring injury in Buffalo Bills' Week 10 game vs. Dolphins

The Bills' star tight end limped off, grabbing his hamstring before entering the blue medical tent and later heading to the locker room.

Alex Brasky

Jan 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the football against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jan 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the football against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are dropping like flies.

Dalton Kincaid left the game during the Bills’ first possession of the second half of a Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, grabbing his leg before entering the blue medical tent on the Buffalo sideline.

He was then declared questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He did not return for the next Bills' offensive drive and was seen by reporters walking to the locker room with athletic trainers. Later, he was deemed out.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is all smiles after scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kincaid was the second Bills player to exit the game due to injury on Sunday, with rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson also leaving the game due to a knee injury. Jackson was later declared out for the game.

Before leaving due to injury, Kincaid was the lone bright spot for the Buffalo passing game throughout the first half, recording a team-high 37 yards receiving on two receptions, including a long reception of 20 yards. The second-year tight end has enjoyed a breakout season, having recorded 27 receptions for 411 yards and a career-high four touchdowns through the Bills’ first eight games of the season.

The Bills are trailing the Dolphins 16-0 midway through the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

