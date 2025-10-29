Bills Central

Sean McDermott assures Bills' staff stability after disagreeing with Joe Brady

The passing game wasn't needed against the Panthers, but the two coaches need synergy against the Chiefs.

Owen Klein

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott against the Carolina Panthers.
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott against the Carolina Panthers. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills' passing game produced low numbers against the Carolina Panthers, prompting head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady to disagree on their assessments of that part of the offense on Monday.

Quarterback Josh Allen only threw for 163 yards against the Panthers, the second straight game in which he's failed to eclipse 200 passing yards. However, James Cook's career day on the ground led to a 40-9 drubbing.

Still, McDermott faced criticism during Wednesday's pre-practice press conference about his relationship with Brady regarding the passing attack, to which he answered confidently.

Joe Brady
Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady walks around the field looking over the team as they stretch before training camp. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TRENDING: Buffalo Bills' fan favorite WR one step closer to returning to play on Sundays

"Joe and I are on the same page. I'm aware of what he said and how it was said," said McDermott, who believes the pass game is okay. "We see it the same way."

The Bills rank 15th in the NFL in passing yards per game at 218.4, while their 164.4 rush yards per game is the most in the league by about 21 yards per game.

McDermott and Brady have a tall task in front of them in preparation for their game against the hated Chiefs and their defensive mastermind, Steve Spagnuolo, whom McDermott evaluated on.

Sean McDermott
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Bills head coach Sean McDermott greets Panthers head coach Dave Canales. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

MORE: How Bills' first-round rookie could see his role expanded vs. Chiefs

"He makes it really hard. He tests your protections constantly, it seems like," said McDermott. "And so, our level of communication is the first step for us."

That may not be much of a problem for Allen, who always seems to be at his best against Kansas City. He has a 19-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in nine career games against the Chiefs, including the postseason.

Communication between McDermott and Brady about the passing game will be critical as the Bills seek to win their fifth straight regular-season game against Kansas City and keep pace for the top seed in the AFC.

Joe Brady
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the field before a game against the New York Giants. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

 Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.