Sean McDermott assures Bills' staff stability after disagreeing with Joe Brady
The Buffalo Bills' passing game produced low numbers against the Carolina Panthers, prompting head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady to disagree on their assessments of that part of the offense on Monday.
Quarterback Josh Allen only threw for 163 yards against the Panthers, the second straight game in which he's failed to eclipse 200 passing yards. However, James Cook's career day on the ground led to a 40-9 drubbing.
Still, McDermott faced criticism during Wednesday's pre-practice press conference about his relationship with Brady regarding the passing attack, to which he answered confidently.
"Joe and I are on the same page. I'm aware of what he said and how it was said," said McDermott, who believes the pass game is okay. "We see it the same way."
The Bills rank 15th in the NFL in passing yards per game at 218.4, while their 164.4 rush yards per game is the most in the league by about 21 yards per game.
McDermott and Brady have a tall task in front of them in preparation for their game against the hated Chiefs and their defensive mastermind, Steve Spagnuolo, whom McDermott evaluated on.
"He makes it really hard. He tests your protections constantly, it seems like," said McDermott. "And so, our level of communication is the first step for us."
That may not be much of a problem for Allen, who always seems to be at his best against Kansas City. He has a 19-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in nine career games against the Chiefs, including the postseason.
Communication between McDermott and Brady about the passing game will be critical as the Bills seek to win their fifth straight regular-season game against Kansas City and keep pace for the top seed in the AFC.
