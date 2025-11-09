2 winners & 3 losers in Bills ridiculous loss to Dolphins in Week 10
It was an ugly game for the Buffalo Bills, who went into the first half trailing the Miami Dolphins 16-0. It was the first time since they played the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2023 season that Buffalo was shut out in the first half.
Buffalo knew it could be rough when they went into the game without two of their key defenders, but no one expected the Dolphins to be the more aggressive team.
MORE: Media outlet gets it all wrong in Bills' latest 2026 NFL Draft projection
That was the case from the opening snap as the Bills left South Beach with an unforgivable loss. Let's take a moment to look back at this one and see who stood out as winners and loser for the Bills.
Loser: Maxwell Hairston, CB
Week 9 was a huge win for Maxwell Hairston, but Week 10 wasn't as much fun for the rookie. He was tormented by Jaylen Waddle all day, including being on the wrong side of a 38-yard touchdown. Adding insult to injury, Hairston was flagged for pass interference and Waddle still hauled in the score.
Hairston recovered with a late pick, but Waddle made it a long day for the rookie.
Winner: Khalil Shakir, WR
Keon Coleman and Jackson Hawes deserve honorable mentions for catching touchdown passes, but outside of those receptions, they did very little. That wasn't the case for Khalil Shakir.
The veteran wideout caught seven of nine targets for 58 yards, including a 25-yarder on fourth-and-15. Shakir remains the most reliable option in the passing attack and deserves praise for his efforts in this one.
Loser: James Cook
James Cook was dealing with an ankle injury this week, but still suited up. Unfortunately, he didn't have his best outing.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
Cook struggled to find room for much of the first half, gaining 21 yards on seven attempts. His lone big gain was a nine-yard run deep in Miami territory, but that ended in disaster when Cook fumbled the ball. The Dolphins recovered, which ended the Bills' best chance to score in the first half.
It wasn't much better in the second half as Cook finished with 53 yards in 13 rushing attempts.
Winner: Joey Bosa, EDGE
Defensively, the Bills were a mess this weekend. One player was able to stand out positively, however.
MORE: Buffalo Bills DE Joey Bosa is taking off at the right time
Joey Bosa, who was playing with a club on his left hand, was able to generate pressure and recorded two tackles for a loss. His effort was easy to overlook, but he gave them all he had.
Loser: Josh Allen, QB
This was another one of those games where the Bills put way too much on the shoulders of Josh Allen. He's delivered far more often than not, but this wasn't his day.
Allen had multiple turnovers in this game, throwing an ugly interception in the third quarter and fumbling the ball away in the fourth. To his credit, Allen made multiple "Superman" plays, but this might have been his worst outing of the season.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —