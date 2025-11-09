Bills inactive list leaves Buffalo dangerously thin at CB vs. Dolphins Week 10
The 6-2 Buffalo Bills are on the road in Week 10 to take on the 2-7 Miami Dolphins. This is their second meeting of the year, with the Bills winning 31-21 on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Buffalo is looking for its third win in a row following a significant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Now, they're looking for their third win of the year against an AFC East rival.
RELATED: Expert panel predicts more of same for Bills when visiting Dolphins in Week 10
With kickoff approaching, both teams have announced who will sit this one out with the Week 10 list of inactives. As is often the case, each team had injuries play a role in their game day roster decisions.
For that reason, we quickly recap the injury report for both teams heading into the weekend.
Buffalo Bills Week 10 injury report
The good news for the Bills is that James Cook is set to play, following an early scare. Cook was dealing with an ankle injury suffered during their Week 9 win, but he's active in this one. He was also not included in the final injury report. Had Cook missed time, it would have been difficult to replace him with his backups struggling to move the ball consistently when called upon.
OUT:
A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Concussion
Shaq Thompson, LB, Hamstring
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
QUESTIONABLE:
Joshua Palmer, WR, Ankle/Knee
DaQuan Jones, DT, Calf
Christian Benford, CB, Groin
Taron Johnson, CB, Groin
Miami Dolphins Week 10 injury report
OUT:
Dee Eskridge, WR, Shoulder
Chop Robinson, LB, Concussion
RELATED: Bills vs Dolphins announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 10
DOUBTFUL:
Rasul Douglas, CB, Foot/Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Ankle
Julian Hill, TE, Ankle
Ashtyn Davis, S, Quad
Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Thumb/Foot
Buffalo Bills Week 10 inactive list
The Bills will be without two of their top cornerbacks, with Christian Benford and Taron Johnson out in Week 10. Here's a look at who else will be on the sideline vs. Miami.
Joshua Palmer, WR
Chase Lundt, OT
A.J. Epenesa, EDGE
Shaq Thompson, LB
Taron Johnson, CB
Christian Benford, CB
Brandon Codrington, CB/KR
Miami Dolphins Week 10 inactive list
Quinn Ewers, QB
Dee Eskridge, WR
Julian Hill, TE
Chop Robinson, LB
Andre Carter II, LB
Rasul Douglas, CB
Ashtyn Davis, S
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —