Bills Central

Bills inactive list leaves Buffalo dangerously thin at CB vs. Dolphins Week 10

Which players will be held out as the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 10?

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 6-2 Buffalo Bills are on the road in Week 10 to take on the 2-7 Miami Dolphins. This is their second meeting of the year, with the Bills winning 31-21 on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

Buffalo is looking for its third win in a row following a significant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Now, they're looking for their third win of the year against an AFC East rival.

RELATED: Expert panel predicts more of same for Bills when visiting Dolphins in Week 10

With kickoff approaching, both teams have announced who will sit this one out with the Week 10 list of inactives. As is often the case, each team had injuries play a role in their game day roster decisions.

For that reason, we quickly recap the injury report for both teams heading into the weekend.

Buffalo Bills Week 10 injury report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured to throw by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured to throw by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The good news for the Bills is that James Cook is set to play, following an early scare. Cook was dealing with an ankle injury suffered during their Week 9 win, but he's active in this one. He was also not included in the final injury report. Had Cook missed time, it would have been difficult to replace him with his backups struggling to move the ball consistently when called upon.

OUT:
A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Concussion
Shaq Thompson, LB, Hamstring

SIGN UP:  Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)

QUESTIONABLE:
Joshua Palmer, WR, Ankle/Knee
DaQuan Jones, DT, Calf
Christian Benford, CB, Groin
Taron Johnson, CB, Groin

Miami Dolphins Week 10 injury report

Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson enters the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson enters the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

OUT:
Dee Eskridge, WR, Shoulder
Chop Robinson, LB, Concussion

RELATED: Bills vs Dolphins announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 10

DOUBTFUL:
Rasul Douglas, CB, Foot/Ankle

QUESTIONABLE:
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Ankle
Julian Hill, TE, Ankle
Ashtyn Davis, S, Quad
Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Thumb/Foot

Buffalo Bills Week 10 inactive list

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson rushes for a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Colts.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson rushes for a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Colts. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills will be without two of their top cornerbacks, with Christian Benford and Taron Johnson out in Week 10. Here's a look at who else will be on the sideline vs. Miami.

Joshua Palmer, WR
Chase Lundt, OT
A.J. Epenesa, EDGE
Shaq Thompson, LB
Taron Johnson, CB
Christian Benford, CB
Brandon Codrington, CB/KR

Miami Dolphins Week 10 inactive list

Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas enters the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas enters the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Quinn Ewers, QB
Dee Eskridge, WR
Julian Hill, TE
Chop Robinson, LB
Andre Carter II, LB
Rasul Douglas, CB
Ashtyn Davis, S

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.