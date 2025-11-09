Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' rookie OUT after suffering worrisome injury in Week 10 vs. Dolphins

Landon Jackson went down, holding his knee before being helped to the medical tent and then the locker room during the first quarter against the Dolphins.

Alex Brasky

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) runs past Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) runs past Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The injuries along the Buffalo Bills’defensive line continue to pile up.

Rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson went down with a knee injury early during the first quarter of a Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Landon Jackson
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The injury occurred during a run by Miami running back Jaylen Wright, with Jackson getting caught up in the pile and later being helped off the field by athletic trainers and taken into the medical tent. He then made his way to the locker room before the team announced he would be lost for the remainder of the contest.

It was just the third appearance from the Bills’ rookie this season, who had struggled to earn a game-day jersey even with several Buffalo defensive linemen out due to injury. Buffalo was already without EDGE A.J. Epenesa, who was declared out for the game on Friday due to a concussion sustained during a Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Hoecht
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91), defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Bills' defensive line has been besieged by injuries this season, including that of starting DT Ed Oliver, who isout for the remainder of the regular seasondue to a biceps injury and free-agent addition Michael Hoecht, who was lost for the seasonthis past week due to an Achilles injury. As a result of Jackson’s game-ending ailment, Buffalo is down to Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau and Javon Solomon as the team’s only three active edge rushers against the Dolphins.

Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.