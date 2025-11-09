Buffalo Bills' rookie OUT after suffering worrisome injury in Week 10 vs. Dolphins
The injuries along the Buffalo Bills’defensive line continue to pile up.
Rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson went down with a knee injury early during the first quarter of a Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
RELATED: Despite pre-game optimism Bills without 2 key injured players in Week 10 vs. Dolphins
The injury occurred during a run by Miami running back Jaylen Wright, with Jackson getting caught up in the pile and later being helped off the field by athletic trainers and taken into the medical tent. He then made his way to the locker room before the team announced he would be lost for the remainder of the contest.
It was just the third appearance from the Bills’ rookie this season, who had struggled to earn a game-day jersey even with several Buffalo defensive linemen out due to injury. Buffalo was already without EDGE A.J. Epenesa, who was declared out for the game on Friday due to a concussion sustained during a Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
MORE: Buffalo Bills made blockbuster offers for two superstars before NFL trade deadline
The Bills' defensive line has been besieged by injuries this season, including that of starting DT Ed Oliver, who isout for the remainder of the regular seasondue to a biceps injury and free-agent addition Michael Hoecht, who was lost for the seasonthis past week due to an Achilles injury. As a result of Jackson’s game-ending ailment, Buffalo is down to Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau and Javon Solomon as the team’s only three active edge rushers against the Dolphins.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —