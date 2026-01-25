Whom should Bills fans root for on Sunday to speed up Buffalo's coaching search?

It's a stressful time for Buffalo Bills fans, thanks to a coaching search that's all over the place, but there's still hope for Bills Mafia to have something to feel good about soon, even if Buffalo isn't playing on Conference Championship Sunday.

What they can hope for?

An end to the search sooner rather than later, of course. NFL rules, the Bills can't interview assistants from teams still alive in the playoffs for the first time until those teams are eliminated. With that in mind, which teams should Bills fans be rooting for to speed up the process?

Interesting nuance here—the Bills can't interview Rams, Seahawks, Patriots or Broncos assistants, and the Steelers can't interview Broncos or Seahawks assistants til they're eliminated from the playoffs.



Why? Next week's window for Super Bowl teams is for 2nd interviews only. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2026

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb, who has recently referred to Josh Allen as his "best friend", appears to be a strong candidate for the job. As painful as it may be to root for a division rival, that means New England is the team to root for in this matchup.

If there's any solace for Bills fans, it's that they could see the team that broke their hearts get knocked out while also opening an interview window for a potential head coaching candidate at the same time.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator and current Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Bills don't have as strong a connection to Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur or passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as they do with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, making the Rams the team to root for here.

The NFC Championship game looks like a toss-up, much like the teams' two regular-season meetings, which makes it a win-win scenario for Buffalo: two candidates on one sideline, or a preferred candidate on the other.

Of course, there's always the risk these coaches could be exposed and no longer viewed as top candidates, but in the NFL's fast-paced environment, perceptions can change in a matter of days.

