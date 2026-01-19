History shows Bills needed to move on from Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday morning, and while the arguments for keeping or dismissing him can be debated, there is historical evidence suggesting the move was the right one.

Two pieces of data strengthen the Bills' case for a new head coach, emphasizing the importance of a quick turnaround at the position and an immediate return on investment.

Coaches win Super Bowls early in their tenures

36 coaches have won the Super Bowl. Of the 32 that were hired after the start of the Super Bowl era, here's breakdown of what year on job they won their first title:

1st: 4

2nd: 8

3rd: 4

4th: 7

5th: 5

6th: 1

7th: 1

8th: 1

14th: 1



Of the 7 remaining coaches without a Super Bowl… — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 16, 2026

RELATED: Why Joe Brady is the perfect Bills' head coach candidate

McDermott spent nine seasons as the Bills' head coach, and over time, even a strong culture can grow stale when leadership remains unchanged for too long.

Of the 32 head coaches who have won at least one Super Bowl and were hired since the era began, only five captured their first Lombardi Trophy after their fifth season with a given team.

Those coaches were Chuck Noll (Steelers, sixth season, 1975), Andy Reid (Chiefs, seventh season, 2020), John Madden (Raiders, eighth season, 1977), Tom Landry (Cowboys, 12th season, 1972) and Bill Cowher (Steelers, 14th season, 2005).

The historical trend suggests that prolonged tenures without a championship can become counterproductive, and the Bills will now be searching for a coach capable of finally getting them over the hump.

Firing head coaches can lead to immediate Super Bowl success

The Bucs fired Tony Dungy when they couldn’t get over the hump, hired Jon Gruden, and won a Super Bowl...



The Broncos fired John Fox when they couldn’t get over the hump, hired Gary Kubiak, and won a Super Bowl...



The #Bills firing Sean McDermott is exactly that. McDermott did… https://t.co/faFyMzMT2g pic.twitter.com/daviQfiSsr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 19, 2026

TRENDING: Brandon Beane unfairly survives Bills' purge despite multiple on-the-job failures

In some cases, firing a head coach can be the best possible move for an organization, as demonstrated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.

Tony Dungy went 2-3 in the playoffs during his six seasons with Tampa Bay, while John Fox finished 3-4 in the postseason over four years in Denver, including a loss in the 2014 Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks.

Both coaches were replaced by Jon Gruden and Gary Kubiak, respectively, who went on to win Super Bowls in their first seasons with their new teams in 2003 and 2016. This success shows that postseason frustration can be corrected immediately with the right hire.

Whether McDermott's departure ultimately leads the Bills to their first Super Bowl appearance remains to be seen, but history suggests Buffalo is making the right move at the right time.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —