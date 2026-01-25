Why Buffalo Bills aren't playing in Sunday's AFC Championship Game

The Buffalo Bills' season ended one week ago at the site of Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Looking to advance to the NFL's final four for the second year in a row, the Bills lost, 33-30, to the Denver Broncos in overtime during divisional round play on January 17.

By virtue of the victory, the No. 1 seed Broncos earned their spot in the January 25 conference title tilt. Defeating the Houston Texans one day later, the No. 2 seed New England Patriots booked their ticket to Denver to face the Broncos with a Super Bowl LX berth going to the winner.

A few weeks ago, those same Patriots (14-3) ended the Bills' five-year run as AFC East champion by winning two more games than Buffalo (12-5) during the regular season.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball with help from quarterback Drake Maye (10) for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Controversy creates upheaval in Buffalo

With the next score determining the game's winner, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen appeared to connect with wide receiver Brandin Cooks on a long completion deep into Broncos' territory.

Despite securing the ball and bringing it into his mid-section while seemingly be touched down by contact, Cooks allowed Broncos' defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian to rip the ball away as the receiver rolled forward. It was ruled an interception, allowing Denver to drive for the game-winning score.

The Bills fired nine-year head coach Sean McDermott in the aftermath of the devastating playoff loss. Despite eight playoff appearances during McDermott's tenure, Buffalo never advanced to the Super Bowl and earned only two AFC Championship Game berths.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' AFC Championship Game history

The Buffalo Bills have played for the AFC title seven times since the NFL-AFL merger, going 4-3.

In the 1960s, the Bills made three consecutive AFL Championship Game appearances. After beating the Chargers in 1964 and 1965, the Bills lost the 1966 AFL Championship Game to the Chiefs with the winner advancing to Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers.

2024 — Chiefs 32, Bills 29 (Kansas City, MO)



2020 — Chiefs 38, Bills 24 (Kansas City, MO)



1993 — Bills 30, Chiefs 13 (Orchard Park, NY)



1992 — Bills 29, Dolphins 10 (Miami, FL)



1991 — Bills 10, Broncos 7 (Orchard Park, NY)



1990 — Bills 51, Raiders 3 (Orchard Park, NY)



1988 — Bengals 21, Bills 10 (Cincinnati, OH)



1966 — Chiefs 31, Bills 7 (Buffalo, NY)*



1965 — Bills 23, Chargers 0 (San Diego, CA)*



1964 — Bills 20, Chargers 7 (Buffalo, NY)*



* - AFL Championship Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is disappointed in having to try for a field goal to tie the game after several unsuccessful drives to the end zone during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

