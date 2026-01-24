Legendary former Bills coach makes strong play for team's head coaching job

After the Buffalo Bills interviewed former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, it appears as if anything is possible when it comes to the team’s head coaching vacancy.

Well, at least that’s the tack that former Bills assistant coach and NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Ed Reed took on Friday night after Buffalo officially announced its meeting with Rivers.

Buffalo Bills assistant defensive backs coach Ed Reed smiles before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Lions win 31-0. | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

His play

The Bills posted to their official X account, “We have completed an interview with Philip Rivers for our head coaching position.”

To which Reed replied via his own account, “I’m available.”

Reed previously served as a Bills assistant defensive backs coach under former head coach Rex Ryan during the 2016 season. He was also his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes’, Chief of Staff/advisor from 2020 to 2022 under former head coach Manny Diaz.

His coaching history includes a controversial 25-day stint as the head coach of Bethune-Cookman University, which decided not to move forward with Reed as its head coach following a contract dispute that turned public.

On-field history

Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 after nine career Pro Bowl selections, six selections to the All-Pro team and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2004. Reed was named to the All-Decade Team of the 2000s, appearing in 174 career games, totaling 646 tackles, 64 interceptions, seven pick-sixes, six sacks and 13 fumble recoveries.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) greets Buffalo Bills coach Ed Reed (L) prior to their game at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Controversial statement

Hiring Reed certainly wouldn’t be on the short list of many Bills fans, particularly considering his past comments on Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before a 2024 Divisional Round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Reed’s former team, he claimed to have the perfect plan to stop Allen from running the football.

“We would come at Josh Allen and Josh Allen would have to make throws,” he said. “He would have to complete the football — show me he could complete the ball after he’s getting hit all day. And it’s proven that he can’t.”

I think this is one former player/coach with Bills ties that fans will be more than willing to pass on.

