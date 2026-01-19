Why Joe Brady is the perfect Bills' head coach candidate

Joe Brady has been a popular head-coaching candidate for some time now, and he may have a chance to remain with the Buffalo Bills after the team shockingly fired Sean McDermott on Monday morning following yet another playoff disappointment.

Brady has helped propel the Bills' offense to consistent production since taking over as coordinator midway through the 2023 season following the team's dismissal of Ken Dorsey.

The 36-year-old has overseen two top-10 finishes in total offense and two top-four finishes in scoring during his two full seasons as Buffalo's offensive coordinator.

What else makes Brady an excellent in-house option to become the Bills' next head coach? Three reasons stand out.

1. Unlocking James Cook

Bills running back James Cook III runs through an opening during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 10 games with Dorsey in 2023, the first year Cook led the Bills in rushing, he averaged just 61.5 rushing yards per game.

After the coordinator change, Cook became a focal point of the offense. While his production only increased by about two yards per game over the remainder of that season, his usage and efficiency took off in the following two years. Over that span, Cook averaged 79.7 rushing yards per game, consistently ripping off chunk gains and ultimately winning the NFL rushing title in 2025.

If Brady were to get the head coaching job, one could expect Cook to continue playing a prominent role, something that may have helped address one of the issues that doomed the Bills in Denver on Saturday.

2. Reining in Josh Allen's aggressiveness

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since breaking out in 2020, turnovers often accompanied Allen's aggressive play style until Brady became the offensive playcaller.

From 2020 to 2023 under Brian Daboll and Dorsey, Allen committed 60 turnovers in 59 regular-season games (50 interceptions and 10 lost fumbles).

Under Brady, however, Allen turned the ball over just 26 times in 41 regular-season games (23 interceptions and three lost fumbles). Brady's emphasis on quicker decision-making and getting the ball out faster has played a major role in that reduction.

If Brady is hired, it's reasonable to expect turnovers to remain at a minimum, unlike what proved costly in Saturday's heartbreaking loss in Denver.

3. Strong relationships with players

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Brady is known for having strong relationships with his players, beginning with the quarterback. He and Allen hold each other accountable, a trait that's critical for leadership at the top of an organization.

Whoever takes over as head coach will face even greater challenges moving forward, but Brady would enter the role with an advantage thanks to his rapport with the reigning NFL MVP.

Brady is expected to interview with the Bills soon, and if he ultimately lands the job, the organization can be confident it's a comfortable and familiar fit.

