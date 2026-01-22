NHL star from Buffalo weighs in on Bills' coaching search, backs familiar candidate

The Buffalo Bills' search for a new head coach has begun after Sean McDermott was fired on Monday, and several of the candidates who'll be interviewed have connections to the organization. One of them has now drawn a public endorsement from a longtime NHL star.

Patrick Kane, the 2016 Hart Trophy winner and league MVP, tweeted Wednesday morning in support of former Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as he pursues the position.

MORE:Brandon Beane outlines job requirements for Bills' next head coach

The Buffalo native and current Detroit Red Wings forward had not tweeted since November 10, 2025, which underscores just how strongly he feels about Daboll, even amid the chaotic nature of Buffalo's coaching search.

Why would Patrick Kane endorse Brian Daboll?

Let’s go bring him home! https://t.co/5aPdpcuF9D — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) January 21, 2026

Daboll was one of the key figures in Josh Allen's development into one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. His tenure in Buffalo peaked in 2020 and 2021, when the Bills' offense finished second and third in scoring, respectively.

RELATED: Bills' owner admits to surprising reason behind firing Sean McDermott

During those seasons, Allen posted the two highest passing touchdown totals of his career, throwing 37 in 2020 and 36 in 2021, aided by the arrival of Stefon Diggs, a true No. 1 receiver the Bills have lacked in recent years.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) talks with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (right) in a snow storm prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Reuniting Allen with Daboll would represent a return to a pass-happy offense that maximized the quarterback's strengths, something Buffalo's front office may seriously consider as it charts its next direction.

TRENDING: Terry Pegula interrupts Bills' GM to blame officials for postseason loss

Beyond his coaching resume, Daboll also has regional ties. He was born in from Welland, Ontario, roughly 25 miles from Buffalo, and grew up in West Seneca, further strengthening his connection to Western New York and its fan base.

It's a tense and uncertain time for Bills Mafia, but a familiar coach who knows Allen inside and out could help to finally push the franchise over the hump. Kane clearly believes Daboll fits that description.

Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —