NHL star from Buffalo weighs in on Bills' coaching search, backs familiar candidate
The Buffalo Bills' search for a new head coach has begun after Sean McDermott was fired on Monday, and several of the candidates who'll be interviewed have connections to the organization. One of them has now drawn a public endorsement from a longtime NHL star.
Patrick Kane, the 2016 Hart Trophy winner and league MVP, tweeted Wednesday morning in support of former Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as he pursues the position.
The Buffalo native and current Detroit Red Wings forward had not tweeted since November 10, 2025, which underscores just how strongly he feels about Daboll, even amid the chaotic nature of Buffalo's coaching search.
Why would Patrick Kane endorse Brian Daboll?
Daboll was one of the key figures in Josh Allen's development into one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. His tenure in Buffalo peaked in 2020 and 2021, when the Bills' offense finished second and third in scoring, respectively.
During those seasons, Allen posted the two highest passing touchdown totals of his career, throwing 37 in 2020 and 36 in 2021, aided by the arrival of Stefon Diggs, a true No. 1 receiver the Bills have lacked in recent years.
Reuniting Allen with Daboll would represent a return to a pass-happy offense that maximized the quarterback's strengths, something Buffalo's front office may seriously consider as it charts its next direction.
Beyond his coaching resume, Daboll also has regional ties. He was born in from Welland, Ontario, roughly 25 miles from Buffalo, and grew up in West Seneca, further strengthening his connection to Western New York and its fan base.
It's a tense and uncertain time for Bills Mafia, but a familiar coach who knows Allen inside and out could help to finally push the franchise over the hump. Kane clearly believes Daboll fits that description.
