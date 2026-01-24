Good chance Philip Rivers becomes Bills' next head coach, per NFL insider

Shockwaves rippled through the NFL world on Friday when the Buffalo Bills announced they had interviewed former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers for their head coaching vacancy.

And while many scoffed at the idea of Rivers becoming the team’s next leader, an NFL insider believes it’s a real possibility.

What a wild idea.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Good chance

While appearing on an episode of The Insiders, Rapoport had some interesting thoughts on the crazy notion actually coming to fruition.

“The chances that Philip Rivers could be the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills are not zero,” said the NFL Network insider. “This is real, and yes, it would be absolutely spectacular for so many of us to have Philip Rivers back in the NFL again in a prominent role.”

It would be quite the development to see the former Chargers and Colts QB take the reins of the Bills organization, particularly considering he doesn’t have any NFL coaching experience. Rivers is currently the head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High School football team.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Bills interviewed Philip Rivers for HC today... and there is a legit chance this happens. pic.twitter.com/yA7NUJxDju — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2026

Wild ride

After four years out of the spotlight, the 44-year-old Rivers came out of retirement when he assumed the role of Colts fill-in QB for three games down the stretch of the 2025 regular season. During his brief stint with Indianapolis this season, Rivers completed 63% of his passes for 544 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions. He finished 0-3.

Before the 2025 campaign, Rivers previously spent 17 seasons in the NFL, 16 of which came with the Chargers organization. During his illustrious career, which is sure to earn him Hall of Fame candidacy, he posted a 17-game average of 4,404 yards, 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) leaves the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other interviews

Along with interviewing Rivers, the Bills have also completed interviews with current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Bills offensive coordinator and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, per the team’s X account. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was set to meet with the Bills, but his interview was canceled, per reports.

