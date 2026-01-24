Buffalo Bills make bad decision involving Josh Allen in hiring of new head coach

Josh Allen is reportedly playing quite the role in the Buffalo Bills’ pursuit of a new head coach.

But is that really what the team needs?

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Bills are ensuring their quarterback has “significant say” on who they hire as their next team leader.

In the end, one's opinion comes down to an interpretation of what the word “say” means in this instance. Still, it seems counterproductive to have a player taking on, what appears to be, such an important role in the hiring process.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Push it to the limit

The reason why it’s a concern, at least in my eyes, is that Allen is not a player who has an established track record of elite postseason success. In other words, there is another level he needs to reach in order to win a Super Bowl, whether fans of his want to admit it or not.

And I’m not sure him handpicking the team’s next head coach is what he needs to reach that caliber. Instead, Allen needs someone who is going to demand the most of him, something I believe he has been lacking these past few years under former head coach Sean McDermott, but particularly offensive coordinators Ken Dorsey and Joe Brady.

And I believe if Allen had his druthers, Brady may be his first choice to take the Bills' head job.

Buffalo is making sure their best player, team leader, and face of the franchise is part of the hiring process. Josh Allen will have significant say on the next coach of the Buffalo Bills. https://t.co/peJf9RbhYZ — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 23, 2026

Brothers in arms

Brady and Allen have worked side by side since Brady was hired as quarterbacks coach in 2022 and later promoted to interim OC, then officially named the offensive play caller for the 2024 campaign. Allen has previously said he loves Brady “like a brother.” And I’m not saying it's impossible that the relationship would not prove fruitful in a professional setting. But often, working with family just doesn’t turn out well.

Additionally, a brotherly-type relationship may work player-to-player or between a player and his position coach or coordinator. But when it comes to the head man in charge, there needs to be a separation that allows the person of authority to separate oneself from that connection and deliver the form of leadership needed for the situation, no matter how harsh.

And with the way Brady and Allen’s relationship has developed over the years, the same goes for that between Allen and former Bills backup quarterback and current Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, who would seem to be another of Allen’s top choices for the job. Webb has previously referred to Allen as his best friend, another dynamic the Bills should be wary of.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady keeps an eye on drills during day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Friday, July 26, 2024.

Doesn’t seem right

At the end of the day, it’s not out of the question that a friendly dynamic could work. And perhaps Allen has some unknown ability to evaluate coaches that has yet to reveal itself. But the way I see it, a player should never be in a position to have “significant say” over a decision as critical as this. And I am not the only one who feels that way.

When ESPN’s Adam Schefter agreed through a post on X with the idea that Allen would be a significant player during the interview process, former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick posted, “I strongly disagree.” Fitzpatrick has been vocal about the Bills needing to find a head coach with experience that will challenge Allen and force him to push things to another stratosphere.

I strongly disagree https://t.co/H0ZC2COQzP — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) January 23, 2026

So, while some may be quick to shout down my opinion, take it from the Bills’ legendary Fitzmagic, who would know a lot more about NFL quarterbacking than many reading this column.

There is no foolproof plan when it comes to the hiring process, but having a player potentially make the decision, or weigh in heavily as the team does so, is an unwise approach in this circumstance.

Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

