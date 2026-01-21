Terry Pegula’s wild Bills' press conference included indirect shot at Keon Coleman

Terry Pegula and Brandon Beane's press conference on Wednesday morning was a wild one, filled with plenty of talking points. One of the biggest centered on the Buffalo Bills' wide receiver room, which included a pointed comment about a once-highly touted second-round pick.

When Beane was answering reporters' questions about the receiver group, Pegula interjected to address Keon Coleman, who struggled in his first two NFL seasons.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula speaks to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon," Pegula said. "I'm not saying Brandon wouldn't have drafted him, but he wasn't his next choice. That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice."

Coleman caught 67 passes for 960 yards and eight touchdowns in his first 26 NFL games. For comparison, Ricky Pearsall, drafted two spots ahead of Coleman in 2024, has about the same yards and catches in just 20 career games, while Ladd McConkey, the very next pick, surpassed both the reception and yardage marks in his rookie season alone.

The revelation that Beane needed convincing to select Coleman, rather than staying put and selecting a receiver like Pearsall or McConkey, amounted to a clear shot at Coleman. He was a healthy scratch multiple times during the 2025 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball after a reception defended by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"He's taking, for some reason, heat over it and not saying a word about it," Pegula said, gesturing toward Beane.

Plenty was revealed during Wednesday's press conference, but the lack of reliable receivers, which may have contributed to the Bills' loss to the Broncos on Saturday and potentially cost Sean McDermott his job, stood out as a major takeaway, even if Pegula declined to speculate on the latter.

A pass intended for Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman gets broken up with the ball, upper right corner, heading out of bounds during first-half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

