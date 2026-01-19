7 head coach candidates Bills can target to replace Sean McDermott

Following another postseason collapse, the Buffalo Bills decided to part ways with head coach Sean McDermott.

It was a bold decision after McDermott led them to a record of 98-50 in the regular season, but he couldn't get them into the Super Bowl. The Bills announced they will keep general manager Brandon Beane, who will help lead the search for McDermott's replacement.

Whoever they hire will inherit a team ready to win now. That means they have to get this one right and could have these seven candidates in mind.

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady greets players as they take the field before their game against the Bengals. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Brady might not be the hottest name in Buffalo following their struggles on offense this season, but the Bills are going to give him a long look. The pros to hiring Brady would be his knowledge of the team, which lessens the risk of losing early in the season while adapting to a new scheme.

That said, it could be hard to justify keeping him around when his offense failed to perform so often during the season.

Chris Shula, Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams are one game away from the Super Bowl, and they seem to always be in contention. That's why their coaching staff is one to look at whenever there's an opening.

Chris Shula is in his second season as their defensive coordinator, but has been an assistant under Sean McVay since 2017. He worked his way up from linebackers coach to pass game coordinator, and eventually defensive coordinator. He's had multiple interviews for openings, and should be adding one more shortly.

Klint Kubiak, Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The son of Super Bowl champion Gary Kubiak, Klint Kubiak is a member of the Shanahan coaching tree and recently became one of the hottest names in head coaching searches. Following a subpar season with the New Orleans Saints as their offensive coordinator, Kubiak took the same position with the Seattle Seahawks and has thrived.

He orchestrated the third-highest scoring offense this season while boasting a top 10 passing and rushing offense. Seattle was highly efficient and just put on a clinic against the 49ers. His offensive prowess alone should be enough to get Buffalo's attention, but his lineage and coaching mentors are just as impressive.

Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches during organized team activities at The Bolt. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jesse Minter has worked with both John and Jim Harbaugh in the NFL and the NCAA. He was the defensive backs coach in Baltimore and the defensive coordinator at Michigan. He then followed John Harbaugh to the NFL, helping the Los Angeles Chargers make the playoffs the past two seasons.

The Bills might prefer an offensive-minded coach, but Minter is going to be a successful head coach in the future and deserves a long look.

Mike LaFleur, Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Mike LaFleur, has come into his own in recent years. He had a tough time as the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, but has grown as a coach over the past three seasons under Sean McVay.

Of course, LaFleur's success in L.A. could be attributed to McVay, with teams putting more weight on his failure in New York. Even so, he could be on the radar for a Buffalo team in need of an offensive reset.

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild-card game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In recent years, retread coaches haven't had a ton of success. That said, one former head coach who deserves another shot is Brian Flores.

Despite not boasting elite talent, Flores had a great run as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. They've been a top 10 unit the past two seasons, and he really wasn't bad with the Miami Dolphins. As their head coach, he went 24-25 with two winning seasons. He did this with Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, which is not an easy feat.

Davis Webb, Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator, QB coach

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Davis Webb isn't the most experienced candidate out there, but he's helped the Denver Broncos find success with Bo Nix, who led them to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. That's why he's already had four interviews this cycle, and could add one more.

Webb has a tough challenge on his hands this week after Nix suffered a broken ankle against the Bills. Then again, he could turn that into a huge win if he somehow helps Jarrett Stidham lead the Broncos to the Super Bowl.

As far as Buffalo is concerned, they saw how Webb and the Broncos' aerial attack were able to get back on track late in the Divisional Round win. That could be enough for Brandon Beane to kick the tires on the 30-year-old.

