He may not be Superman after all.

In a must-win game for the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Josh Allen wasn't good enough, failing to power his injury-ravaged team to a win, falling short to the Denver Broncos 33-30.

Allen had a chance to lead his team down the field and win the game in the waning moments, but failed to come through, missing tight end Dawson Knox for a potential touchdown, leading to a game-tying field goal that sent the game to overtime.

Then, during the extra session, the Bills' defense came up with a crucial stop on Denver's opening possession before Allen recorded his fourth turnover of the game, an interception that gave the ball right back to the Broncos. Six plays later, Denver (14-3) won the game with a on a 23-yard field goal.

The loss ends the Bills’ pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance. Buffalo is the only team in NFL history to have won at least five consecutive division titles while failing to reach a Super Bowl during that span.

Allen and the Bills’ latest failure cannot be excused, as despite their flaws, this year’s playoff field appeared to offer Buffalo its easiest road to the big game.

No Patrick Mahomes, no Joe Burrow, no Lamar Jackson.

Still, Allen and the Bills (12-5) fell short, and in shameful fashion, which is sure to cause a ruckus among the fan base throughout the next several months.

Will changes be made? If so, how significant will they be?

Time will tell.

But first, let’s take a look back at how things went down on Saturday evening.

Defense good enough to win

The Bills’ defense was phenomenal throughout the second half of the playoff contest. After a Bills’ fumble began the third quarter and led to a Broncos’ field goal, Buffalo’s resistance went interception, punt, punt on Denver’s next three drives, giving their offense a chance to win the game. Deone Walker played a significant role in the Bills’ strong effort, recording the first interception of his career during the second half.

The defense was good enough to win. But it was not to be, as Allen's poor performance did the Bills in in the end.

Fumblerooski

James Cook’s first-half fumble completely changed the game.

Following a Broncos’ punt, and with the Bills’ offense on the move, Cook lost his fourth fumble of the year, crushing Buffalo’s wave of momentum and turning the ball back over to the Denver attack. The Broncos capitalized on the takeaway, turning it into a touchdown drive that ended with a TD pass from Nix to eligible offensive lineman Frank Crum to give Denver a 10-7 first-quarter lead.

The Bills’ RB was productive throughout the first half, recording 81 scrimmage yards, which was the most in a first half of a playoff game by a Buffalo ball carrier since Thurman Thomas in 1995. He finished with 24 carries for 117 yards for the game. But the turnover outweighed anything else he did offensively.

Later during the first half, Allen fumbled the ball away with time winding down before halftime, giving the Broncos the ball back inside Buffalo territory, which led to a 50-yard field goal from Will Lutz, which increased Denver’s lead to 10 entering the intermission. It was a questionable decision for the Bills not to kneel the ball out before the half, as there were fewer than 30 seconds remaining until the break. Nonetheless, Allen's poor ball security was a killer on Saturday.

Then, to begin the second half, Allen fumbled the ball away again as Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto came off the edge and recorded a sack-fumble of the Bills’ QB to give the ball right back to the Denver offense, which cashed in on the turnover with another field goal to take a 23-10 lead early in the second quarter.

That wasn't all she wrote in regard to Allen's turnover-happy outing, as he later recorded his third giveaway of the game on an interception that followed an exciting interception from Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker. With 5 minutes 6 seconds left in the third quarter, Allen was picked by P.J. Locke, adding another turnover to his shaky performance.

Then, his fourth turnover proved to be the killer, as he gave the ball away to the Broncos with 7 minutes 46 seconds remaining in overtime, leading to Denver's game-winning score.

It was a disgraceful performance put forth by the Bills' quarterback, who was given every chance to win the game, but failed to come through. He deserves all of the criticism set to come his way.

Cam Lewis starts

As a result of Jordan Poyer’s reaggravation of a hamstring injury, veteran Cam Lewis earned the start at safety opposite Cole Bishop. He nearly recovered a fumble that was negated by penalty, and performed well for much of the first half until he sustained an injury late in the second quarter.

The ailment forced him to the locker room in the final two minutes, and the Broncos immediately took advantage of his replacement, going after Darnell Savage on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Nix to WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to take a 17-10 advantage before Lutz’s late field goal improved the lead heading into halftime.

It was interesting the Bills decided to go with Savage, a player who was acquired midseason and appeared in just two games for the team this year. Buffalo also had rookie Jordan Hancock, who replaced Poyer last week, but decided to go with the veteran.

The Bills have dealt with injuries all season, and one of them caught up to the team against the Broncos.

Near-dagger

After cornerback Tre'Davious White exited the game with an injury on the Broncos' game-winning drive, practice-squad call-up Dane Jackson replaced him and immediately gave up a potentially game-deciding score, a 26-yard touchdown reception from Nix to wide receiver Marvin Mims, which put Denver ahead 30-27 with 55 seconds remaining before Buffalo responded to send things to overtime.

Jackson was in the game as a result of a previous ailment sustained by rookie CB Maxwell Hairston in a meaningless Week 18 win over the New York Jets. His presence on the field in that contest seemed questionable then and even more questionable now.

A season-altering, inexcusable decision from Head Coach Sean McDermott.

White returned to the field for overtime, so it appears he avoided serious injury.

Bosa’s bad stretch

Joey Bosa did not offer much in terms of a product impact throughout the Bills’ two postseason games. After a forgettable performance against the Jaguars, he followed that up with another lackluster performance against the Broncos.

On Denver’s first drive of the game, Bosa whiffed on a potential tackle of running back Jaleel McLaughlin, leading to a six-yard gain. The failed stop exemplified Bosa’s struggles in stopping the run this season and was a sign of things to come for the remainder of his subpar effort against the Broncos.

The Bills didn't sack Nix a single time on Saturday.

Ogunjobi’s struggles continue

One of the many failed offseason signings made by General Manager Brandon Beane disappointed once again on Saturday against the Broncos. On Denver’s opening drive of the game, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi jumped offside on a first-and-10 from the Bills’ 14-yard line, which wiped away a forced fumble and recovery made by Buffalo.

Edge rusher Greg Rousseau punched the ball free from the grasp of the Broncos ball carrier, while safety Cam Lewis came in for what would have been a drive-ending, point-saving recovery. But instead, due to Ogunjobi’s infraction, Denver maintained possession and came away with the game’s first points, a 28-yard field goal from Will Lutz to give the Broncos an early 3-0 advantage.

Ogunjobi was terrible this season, which will likely be his only season with the Bills.

Major injury

Linebacker Dorian Williams was lost for the game on the opening kickoff after he sustained a neck injury that required him to be carted to the locker room. He was later transported to a local hospital for further observation, per the CBS broadcast.

The Bills were already without captain Terrel Bernard at the linebacker position, and Williams' ailment left them even more severely depleted during the Divisional Round contest.

Additionally, defensive tackle Ed Oliver sustained a setback to his knee injury that extended his timeline to return from Injured Reserve and did not return to the game. A big concern for a player that can't seem to avoid the injury bug.

Coleman, Hardman come through

Mecole Hardman was activated for Saturday’s game and recorded his first catch as a Bills wide receiver, a short touchdown grab that Gabe the Bills their first lead at 7-3 with time winding down in the first quarter.

Later in the game, Keon Coleman came through with a touchdown reception, helping trim the Bills’ deficit to 23-17 midway through the third quarter. Coleman gave all he could to cross the goal line, extending for the end zone to cash in Buffalo’s second possession of the second half.

With all of the questions about the Bills’ WRs with three players out with season-ending injuries, it was two unlikely sources coming through with clutch performances.

But it was all for naught, as the Bills fell as a result

Long offseason

The Bills will now be forced to look forward to another long offseason, during which their fan base is sure to be restless following another failed season.

