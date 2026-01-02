Buffalo Bills can't afford offensive stagnation under Joe Brady

Late in the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it felt like offensive coordinator Joe Brady's play-calling was very stagnant down the stretch, with lots of running plays up the gut.

Even though the Bills controlled the time of possession well down the stretch, possessing the ball for 11:19 minutes in the fourth quarter, down by multiple scores, fans may have wanted the Bills to show more urgency and better utilize their personnel.

James Cook, an Offensive Player of the Year candidate, received just one catch to Ty Johnson's three. Even if he wasn't running effectively, with only 74 yards on 20 carries, getting the ball in space to him isn't a bad thing.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball against three Philadelphia Eagles defenders during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cook has just 33 receptions this season, fifth on the Bills, which can be seen as unacceptable with a player as electric as him.

The Bills tried multiple screen passes down the stretch to Johnson, and they were predictably snuffed out with no downfield threat at wide receiver, except Brandin Cooks.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) (obscured) leaps to catch a pass against Eagles safety Marcus Epps (39) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Frustration in the playoffs won't be the only consequence of such stagnation if it continues. There's also the possibility of him staying with Buffalo and not using the Bills' offensive talent correctly, and that's what some close to Buffalo's situation have heard.

"Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady have earned interview chances but aren't considered runaway prospects at this point," ESPN senior NFL writer Jeremy Fowler said.

If there's a time for Brady to prove he can use talents like Cook and his tight ends effectively and solidify his future in the NFL, the time is now.

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady pats wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5)during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

