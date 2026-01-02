Buffalo Bills can't afford offensive stagnation under Joe Brady
In this story:
Late in the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it felt like offensive coordinator Joe Brady's play-calling was very stagnant down the stretch, with lots of running plays up the gut.
Even though the Bills controlled the time of possession well down the stretch, possessing the ball for 11:19 minutes in the fourth quarter, down by multiple scores, fans may have wanted the Bills to show more urgency and better utilize their personnel.
James Cook, an Offensive Player of the Year candidate, received just one catch to Ty Johnson's three. Even if he wasn't running effectively, with only 74 yards on 20 carries, getting the ball in space to him isn't a bad thing.
TRENDING: Special send-off planned as Buffalo Bills cast Highmark Stadium off into the sunset
Cook has just 33 receptions this season, fifth on the Bills, which can be seen as unacceptable with a player as electric as him.
The Bills tried multiple screen passes down the stretch to Johnson, and they were predictably snuffed out with no downfield threat at wide receiver, except Brandin Cooks.
MORE: Buffalo Bills' defense can be beaten only one way in playoffs
Frustration in the playoffs won't be the only consequence of such stagnation if it continues. There's also the possibility of him staying with Buffalo and not using the Bills' offensive talent correctly, and that's what some close to Buffalo's situation have heard.
"Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady have earned interview chances but aren't considered runaway prospects at this point," ESPN senior NFL writer Jeremy Fowler said.
If there's a time for Brady to prove he can use talents like Cook and his tight ends effectively and solidify his future in the NFL, the time is now.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003