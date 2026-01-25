Bills eagerly awaiting Davis Webb head coaching interview opportunity, per report

The Buffalo Bills’ head-coaching search is in full swing, with many hot names rumored to be linked to the team while several others have already completed interviews.

One of the coaches who has been widely discussed among Bills fans is Denver Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, who is currently helping guide Denver through Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

And according to an NFL insider, Webb, a former Buffalo backup quarterback, is on the Bills’ short list of candidates they expect to interview in the coming weeks.

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Opportunity incoming

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that while the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to meet with Webb regarding their coaching vacancy, the Bills would like a crack at him as well.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to meet this week with Broncos passing game coordinator/QB coach Davis Webb regarding their head coach vacancy,” Schefter tweeted Sunday. “The Bills also want to meet with Webb about their head coach job, but due to NFL rules, must wait until Denver’s season is over.”

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to meet this week with Broncos passing game coordinator/QB coach Davis Webb regarding their head coach vacancy.



Why the wait?

The reason why the Raiders would be permitted to meet with Webb in person the week following the conference championship game, regardless of results, while the Bills would not is the fact that Las Vegas already completed a virtual interview with Webb earlier in January, before the Bills were eliminated from the postseason and subsequently fired Sean McDermott.

As NFL rules state, coaches whose teams advance to the Super Bowl are not permitted to participate in in-person head-coaching interviews during the bye week between the championship games and the Super Bowl unless they had previously completed a virtual meeting with a given organization. Additionally, even if the Raiders are to complete an in-person interview with Webb this week, he cannot officially sign a contract to become the team’s next head coach until Denver’s season officially reaches its conclusion.

So, while there is plenty of interest brewing on the Bills’ side, they must wait to take any action as far as Webb is concerned until the Broncos are officially eliminated from the playoffs. Denver is currently tied 7-7 with the New England Patriots at halftime, with the winner earning the conference title.

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb wearing a love for Damar shirt before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Past history

Webb spent three seasons from 2019 to 2021 as the backup QB for Josh Allen, whom he has referred to as his "best friend." He has been a coach for the Broncos since his playing career reached its conclusion after the 2022 season, when he was released by the New York Giants.

Along with their reported interest in Webb, the Bills have already completed interviews with Grant Udinski, Anthony Lynn, Anthony Weaver, Philip Rivers, Lou Anarumo, Brian Daboll and Joe Brady.

