Former Chargers' teammates implore Bills to hire Philip Rivers for Josh Allen's sake

The Buffalo Bills may be playing chess, not checkers when it comes to their search for a new head coach.

Since firing Sean McDermott two days after the January 17 divisional round road loss to the Denver Broncos, the Bills have scheduled, and completed, multiple candidate interviews, including one with 64,000-yard passer Philip Rivers.

Although critics are accusing the Bills of outlandish behavior for their choice to interview the 44-year-old quarterback for their head coaching vacancy, there's suggestive evidence that the unconventional move is both practical and forward thinking.

As the news of Friday's interview emerged, three former San Diego Chargers' players notably took to social media to praise the Bills' decision.

Nov 9, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers receiver Danny Woodhead (39) celebrates with receiver Stevie Johnson (11) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in a NFL football game | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Edge rusher Shawne Merriman, running back Danny Woodhead and wide receiver Stevie Johnson each served as a teammate alongside Rivers at some point during the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback's tenure with the Chargers. Merriman and Johnson also played for the Bills during their NFL careers, so they know the market.

After reading their X posts, one should applaud the Bills for their willingness to explore the idea. There's a belief that Rivers's presence would help quarterback Josh Allen maximize the back half of his career.

Aug 25, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17), tight end Antonio Gates (85) and linebacker Shawne Merriman (56) during the game against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Danny Woodhead

The scat back spent four of his nine NFL seasons with Rivers as the quarterback. Woodhead, who is pursuing a golf career in his post-gridiron life, said the Bills "should hire" his old teammate to lead the franchise.

And they should hire him!! https://t.co/GoN8Zehwxa — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) January 23, 2026

Stevie Johnson

The Bills' former seventh-round draft pick finished his career with the Chargers in 2015. Johnson, the first Bills' receiver to accrue three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, referred to Rivers as "El Capitan." The Buffalo legend went as far to predict that Rivers would bring out the best in Josh Allen, suggested Rivers's style is 'exactly what he needs.'

Did I see Rivers… #Bills



If El Capitan is coaching Josh 🚀

(That’s exactly what he needs.)



*Evolve 17 into the—

Elite Playmaking Game Manager.* — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕖 Styles (@StevieJohnson13) January 23, 2026

Shawne Merriman

After spending his first six seasons with the Chargers, including three straight double-digit sack campaigns, Merriman finished out his career with two seasons (2011, 2012) in Buffalo as a teammate of Johnson. When it comes to Rivers potentially getting the job, Merriman said the Bills "have to make it happen" while citing the field general's leadership capabilities.

If Philip Rivers is a real candidate for the @BuffaloBills they have to make that happen. Take away his playing ability, he’s shown he can lead and get guys to play for him that’s half the battle already. — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) January 23, 2026

