Bills' letdown incoming? 3 reasons why Buffalo could falter on Sunday vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills will head to MetLife Stadium for an AFC East matchup in Week 2 of the NFL season against the New York Jets on Sunday, a matchup that the Bills have won 8 of 10 times during their five straight division-title seasons.
There are, however, a few factors that could result in just the Bills' third defeat to the Jets since 2020, and the list has piled on.
1. Will the Bills be tired after last week's amazing comeback?
On Sunday against the Ravens, the Bills became the first team in NFL history to come back from 15+ points down with four minutes left in regulation and win it in that period, which had to take a lot of energy out of them.
RELATED: Josh Allen trolls Bills fans who left before Buffalo's historic comeback vs. Ravens
Josh Allen, whose incredible fourth quarter sparked the Bills to their comeback, may have plays for him limited and the team as a whole may feel like going through the motions after such a nerve-racking affair.
The Jets, who could have been 1-0 if not for a couple of things going against them on Sunday against the Steelers, could take advantage.
2. The Bills will be on a short week
MORE: Bills' fan-favorite retired QB has uplifting message for the Mafia
In addition to possibly being tired, another reason why the Bills may be sluggish is that their next game is on Thursday night against the Dolphins, which will force them to change the way they prepare.
Granted, the Dolphins looked like the worst team in the NFL in Week 1, but to quote the great Chris Berman, "That's why they play the games."
The Bills may be looking ahead to Thursday's home affair, the second of four primetime games in the first six weeks of the season for the Bills, and the second of three at home in the first five, so they may not be focused.
3. A lengthy injury list continues to grow
The Bills are now dealing with cluster injuries at multiple defensive positions. At cornerback, former All-Pro Tre'Davious White is dealing with a groin issue and rookie first-rounderMaxwell Hairston is on the IR with a knee issue he's had since July.
And now, the issues have expanded to the defensive tackle group. Ed Oliver, who was the Bills' anchor on defense in their Week 1 win, is going to be out for a while with an ankle injury after getting stepped on during Wednesday's practice and eventually being seen in a walking boot. He joins former third-round pick DeWayne Carter (ACL tear) on the shelf.
TRENDING: Micah Parsons subtly shades Bills with bold praise of GB championship pedigree
And of course, there's the infamous MetLife Stadium turf playing surface that can cause serious injuries. The NFLPA does not like it, and Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear on that surface on September 10, 2023 cannot be forgotten.
The Bills will have to overcome these challenges and a stingy Jets team to go to 2-0, and in a top-heavy AFC, every game matters in terms of playoff positioning.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —