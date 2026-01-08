Bills facing massive consequences with a Wild Card loss

The Buffalo Bills failed to win the AFC East for the first time since 2019, which means they’re going to be on the road for their first playoff game.

As the No. 6 seed, Buffalo will visit the No. 3 seed Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that won’t be easy to beat. Despite the challenge facing them this weekend, the Bills are expected to contend for a title, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs not in the playoffs.

There will be plenty of questions to answer if they fall short, but if they go one-and-done, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox says head coach Sean McDermott could be in trouble.

“In this case, the perception is that this is the best chance reigning MVP Josh Allen and the Bills have ever had to make a run at the Super Bowl. Fair or not, someone will bear the blame for Buffalo continually falling short, especially if it exits in the opening round,” Knox wrote.

“Head coach Sean McDermott could become the scapegoat.”

McDermott has been very successful during his nine years in Buffalo, boasting a record of 98-50 in the regular season. He’s also 7-7 in the playoffs, but has yet to get to the Super Bowl.

Bills have plenty of concerns heading into NFL playoffs

This year feels like the Bills’ best opportunity to finally get to the big game due to the landscape of the AFC, but they have more than their share of questions.

Buffalo has played well defensively, but an injury suffered by rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the final game of the season has their depth in the secondary being questioned. They also haven’t had anyone who can consistently pressure the quarterback, which isn’t ideal with a weakened secondary.

On offense, they find themselves stalling out far too often, due to the lack of consistency at the wide receiver position. Josh Allen has been able to rely on Khalil Shakir, but he needs more from players such as Brandin Cooks and Gabe Davis for the offense to reach its full potential.

