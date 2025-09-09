Bills Central

Bills' fan-favorite retired QB has uplifting message for the Mafia

Ryan Fitzpatrick was frank about what the fans did in the fourth quarter on Sunday

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen yells after his team won 41-40 in the final seconds against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen yells after his team won 41-40 in the final seconds against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills had some fans in doubt on Sunday night when they trailed by 15 late in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, but Josh Allen and the Bills had the last laugh, literally, in a historic game.

This prompted a former fan favorite quarterback to send a critical message to Bills Mafia.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who made 53 starts with the Bills from 2009-12, and has completely embraced the city of Buffalo and the Bills' fanbase, took to his podcast, Fitz & Whit, which he does with former All-Pro offensive tackle and fellow Thursday Night Football pregame analyst Andrew Whitworth, on Monday to get his voice across.

TRENDING: Josh Allen praised by Ravens linebacker after Bills' miraculous comeback

"I know a lot of the fans decided that where they would rather be in the fourth quarter was out in the traffic, in the parking lot," Fitzpatrick said, referring to NFL Hall of Fame head coach and Bills legend Marv Levy's famous words.

"But let's remember, this is not your 2009-2012 Buffalo Bills. Those days are over, the drought is long gone, we've got Josh mother-[expletive] Allen as our quarterback, and with 17 under center, you're never out of a game," Fitzpatrick said, getting fired up.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills fans wait after the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to interact with quarterback Josh Allen. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Josh Allen breaks traditional grading scale in Bills Week 1 win

Fitzpatrick went on to say the only person that Allen may love is his wife, Academy Award-nominated actor Hailee Steinfeld, whom Allen wed in May. Fitzpatrick added that Allen was disappointed in the fanbase on Sunday, saying so in his post-game press conference.

"He will never quit on you as a fanbase, so please, so don't you dare quit on Josh and this team," said Fitzpatrick.

Week 1 should serve as a reminder to all of Bills Mafia to rally around #17 even when the times may be difficult.

Josh Allen and Matt Prater
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Josh Allen (17) is interviewed by NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark along with place kicker Matt Prater (15). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News