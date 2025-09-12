Micah Parsons subtly shades Bills with bold praise of Packers’ championship pedigree
The Green Bay Packers secured their second win of the season, and for the second time they held the opposing team to fewer than 20 points. After the game, Micah Parsons claimed his new team has a championship-caliber defense, but might have taken a subtle jab at the Buffalo Bills in the process.
Parsons stated that his offense doesn't need to do more than put up 20 points to win, while claiming it's all about getting stops.
He then said teams such as Buffalo and the Baltimore Ravens can drop 40 points and still lose.
"What I’ve been telling everyone, defense. J-Love, I think you give us 20 points, we should be able to win that game It’s all about getting stops and getting the ball back to the offense," Parsons said.
"As y'all seen against Baltimore and Buffalo, you could have a quarterback damn near have a perfect game, but still lose because guess what, the defense gave up 40 points," Parsons said. "Defense wins championships."
To be fair, Parsons wasn't trying to outright roast the Ravens or Bills. He also has a point that defenses need to do their part in order to win games.
No one knows this better than the Bills, who suffered a playoff loss despite taking a lead with 13 seconds to play a few years back. Still, Parsons' words could be seen as a shot at the Buffalo defense that struggled to find its footing in Week 1.
