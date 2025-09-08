Josh Allen's historic fourth quarter in Bills' amazing Sunday night win vs. Ravens
Buffalo Bills' quarterback donned the Superman cape, again, against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, leading the Bills to an unbelievable 41-40 comeback win in the 2025 season opener. Not only did he make history on the ground, he almost did so in the air.
Allen passed for 251 yards in the fourth quarter of the Bills' victory, completing 16 of 21 passes and passing for a touchdown and running for two more. It was one yard shy of the all-time record for most passing yards in a single quarter in NFL history, with the record of 252 belonging to Tom Brady and Boomer Esaison.
TRENDING: Bills' Dalton Kincaid gets early redemption with TD catch vs. Ravens
Allen may have been the hero of the day, a story that has played out repeatedly, but he says he doesn't deserve all the credit.
"Well, it took everybody there. Just proud of our team for staying in it, no one on the sideline blinked," said Allen during his postgame press conference.
Allen's comeback resulted in the Bills' first win in a game in which they had trailed by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter since 1967 against the New York Jets.
Allen is the epitome of a comeback in the present-day NFL. If Sunday's game wasn't enough proof, there may not be anything or anyone that can define it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —