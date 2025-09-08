Bills Central

Josh Allen's historic fourth quarter in Bills' amazing Sunday night win vs. Ravens

Josh Allen almost passed for the most yards in a single quarter in NFL history

Owen Klein

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' quarterback donned the Superman cape, again, against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, leading the Bills to an unbelievable 41-40 comeback win in the 2025 season opener. Not only did he make history on the ground, he almost did so in the air.

Allen passed for 251 yards in the fourth quarter of the Bills' victory, completing 16 of 21 passes and passing for a touchdown and running for two more. It was one yard shy of the all-time record for most passing yards in a single quarter in NFL history, with the record of 252 belonging to Tom Brady and Boomer Esaison.

Allen may have been the hero of the day, a story that has played out repeatedly, but he says he doesn't deserve all the credit.

"Well, it took everybody there. Just proud of our team for staying in it, no one on the sideline blinked," said Allen during his postgame press conference.

Allen's comeback resulted in the Bills' first win in a game in which they had trailed by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter since 1967 against the New York Jets.

Allen is the epitome of a comeback in the present-day NFL. If Sunday's game wasn't enough proof, there may not be anything or anyone that can define it.

