Bills' Week 1 defensive hero seen wearing walking boot with game vs. Jets on deck
It was a Thursday surprise that the Buffalo Bills certainly didn't need.
Fresh off his remarkable performance in the Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Bills' starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver landed on the injury report as a non-participant at the walk-through practice in Orchard Park.
While practice participation is only estimated during walk-throughs, Oliver, who was a listed with an ankle injury, was seen in a walking boot by multiple reporters, including The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, with locker room access in Orchard Park. In fact, it was noted that the veteran defensive tackle is using a mobility scooter around the facility.
Oliver endured Wednesday's "hard" padded practice, and he addressed the media from the podium afterwards. For that reason, this injury likely popped up either overnight or during Thursday's practice activities.
At this point in the season, media members are only permitted to watch a short portion of daily practices, so any updates will likely have to wait until head coach Sean McDermott holds his usual Friday press conference.
Coincidentally, the Bills signed a defensive tackle to their practice squad on Wednesday, adding former Washington Commanders' second-round draft pick Phidarian Mathis. He joined defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Zion Logue on the 17-man active reserve unit.
Including Oliver, the Bills have carried only four defensive tackles on their 53-man roster since moving DeWayne Carter to Injured Reserve for a season-ending Achilles tear. If the starter isn't available for the September 14 road game against the New York Jets, then the Bills would most likely elevate one, or two, from the practice squad to fill the position deficit.
The 27-year-old Oliver was a rare bright spot for Buffalo's defense in the September 7 win over the Ravens. He accounted for six solo stops, including 3.0 tackles-for-loss. The 2019 first-round DT made a drive-ending sack of Lamar Jackson and later forced a pivotal fumble from Derrick Henry.
