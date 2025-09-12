Sean McDermott discloses Bills star DT's unavailability for Week 2 vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their star players during Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver will miss the Week 2 AFC East tilt after having his foot stepped on during Wednesday’s practice, per Head Coach Sean McDermott.
Oliver appeared on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle injury and was later seen inside the team’s indoor practice facility wearing a walking boot and riding a medical scooter.
There was initially some question as to when the injury occurred, as Oliver spoke with the media following Wednesday’s session, but McDermott clarified that the ailment did indeed happen during practice.
The loss of Oliver against the Jets cannot be understated, as he was one of the few bright spots when it came to Buffalo’s Week 1 defensive effort against the Baltimore Ravens. During a thrilling comeback win, Oliver recorded several game-changing plays, including a drive-ending sack and a forced fumble late in the fourth quarter that helped Buffalo seize the improbable victory. He finished the game with six solo tackles, three of which came for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
RELATED: America's interest in Buffalo Bills produces mega NBC viewership rating
The plan to replace Oliver in the team’s starting lineup alongside DaQuan Jones remains unclear. Rookie defensive tackles T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker played nearly the same number of snaps against the Ravens in Week 1. Buffalo also has three defensive tackles on its practice squad — Jordan Phillips, Zion Logue and Phidarian Mathis.
While Buffalo will be without a defensive stalwart this week, McDermott left the door open for Oliver’s return for Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills take on the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —