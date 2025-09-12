Uncertainty surrounding Tre'Davious White's status leading into Bills at Jets matchup
Despite his return to practice leading into the Buffalo Bills' Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets, uncertainty remains concerning the status of cornerback Tre’Davious White entering Sunday’s game in New Jersey.
White was limited due to a groin injury during the team’s first two days of practice with the Week 2 AFC East tilt approaching.
On Friday, head coach Sean McDermott stopped short of declaring whether or not the veteran cornerback would be available to suit up against his team’s divisional rival.
“He’s had a pretty good week of getting back on the field,” said McDermott to WGR’s Sal Capaccio on The Extra Point Show. “We’ll see where today leads us.”
Without White in the lineup against the Ravens, rookie Dorian Strong stepped in and delivered a solid performance. According to Next Gen Stats, Strong did not allow a reception during the Bills’ win, despite being called for a holding penalty. He also made a nice play down the sideline in run support, tackling Baltimore running back Derrick Henry before he was able to reach the end zone.
White competed for the starting role opposite Christian Benford throughout training camp and won the job, due in part to an injury sustained by rookie CB Max Hairston. He was set to enter the regular season in the starting lineup before a groin injury thwarted his progress leading up to the team’s preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Due to his ailment, he was held out for Buffalo’s season opener this past week.
After Thursday's practice, White spoke with media and expressed optimism regarding his injury.
“I've been good, man," he said. "Been through it before, but it's not as bad of a thing as getting carted off the field. So that’s a blessing in itself.”
If White cannot play on Sunday, it will once again be Strong getting the start against a New York Jets team whose passing game performed efficiently in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Justin Fields completed 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown during New York’s Week 1 defeat.
