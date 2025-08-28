Buffalo Bills reveal icy uniforms for NFL Rivalries promotion
The NFL released its "Rivalries" uniforms for the AFC East and NFC West teams on Thursday morning. The Buffalo Bills are one of the eight teams chosen to be in the first year of this four-year rollout promotion, and boy, can it send shivers up one's spine.
The Bills' uniforms, dubbed "Cold Front", reflect the city's climate, especially late in the season, where snow is aplenty in Western New York. It confirms a rumor made by Trainwreck Sports in July about the helmet, and the uniforms will be worn during the Bills' Week 5 game on Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots.
The first thing that stands out in the uniform, which took two years to put together, is the frosty and metallic silver on the charging buffalo logo, the numbers and the cleats, which contrasts nicely with the all-white look of the uniform, from the usual helmet shell to the cleats.
Another change that stands out is the word "BUFFALO" that is spelled on the front of the uniform instead of the usual "BILLS". It's the first uniform in the team's history to feature the city's name on the front.
A final touch that's hidden to fans, but visible to player are the words "Bills Mafia" stitched on the inside, referring to the Bills' raucous fanbase. "That's really a tribute to our fans… when it's freezing and cold and all that you know the fans are there. Bills Mafia is there," said Aaron LaPorta, the Bills' Director of Design.
Highmark Stadium is sure to be rocking on the first Sunday of October, and these uniforms will add another layer to the Bills/Patriots rivalry.
