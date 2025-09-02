Bills' MVP shockingly not named No. 1 player in NFL by peers
On Monday evening, the top 10 players in the NFL, as voted on by the players themselves, were revealed, and Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was one of them. However, his MVP season wasn't enough to get him the No. 1 spot on the list.
Allen finished at No. 3 in the NFL Top 100, only behind Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the former winning the top spot.
In his seventh NFL season, Allen passed for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns, spearheading an offense that scored the second-most points per game in the league in 2024.
RELATED: Bills name pair of returning captains for 2025 season
"Josh, he put a capital 'S' on that Superman chest of his," said Dion Dawkins, Allen's blindside blocker. Dawkins made a big-time leap on the list himself, moving up 54 spots on the list himself.
Allen's season was highlighted by a play in which he threw and caught a touchdown pass on the same play, one of the craziest in recent memory, in Week 13 against the 49ers.
TRENDING: Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir gives 19 dogs second chance with heroic save
49ers' tight end George Kittle, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin were among the players who commented on Allen's excellence.
"Every week, man, you just — it seems like there's a new highlight play," said free agent safety Justin Simmons, whom the Bills could go after to reinforce a troubling position.
Allen's exciting play will be a source of fan interest and excitement again as the 2025 NFL season arrives, as the Bills seek their first Lombardi Trophy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —