Bills Central

Bills' MVP shockingly not named No. 1 player in NFL by peers

Josh Allen was voted as one of the top 3 players

Owen Klein

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday evening, the top 10 players in the NFL, as voted on by the players themselves, were revealed, and Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was one of them. However, his MVP season wasn't enough to get him the No. 1 spot on the list.

Allen finished at No. 3 in the NFL Top 100, only behind Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the former winning the top spot.

In his seventh NFL season, Allen passed for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns, spearheading an offense that scored the second-most points per game in the league in 2024.

RELATED: Bills name pair of returning captains for 2025 season

"Josh, he put a capital 'S' on that Superman chest of his," said Dion Dawkins, Allen's blindside blocker. Dawkins made a big-time leap on the list himself, moving up 54 spots on the list himself.

Allen's season was highlighted by a play in which he threw and caught a touchdown pass on the same play, one of the craziest in recent memory, in Week 13 against the 49ers.

TRENDING: Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir gives 19 dogs second chance with heroic save

49ers' tight end George Kittle, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin were among the players who commented on Allen's excellence.

"Every week, man, you just — it seems like there's a new highlight play," said free agent safety Justin Simmons, whom the Bills could go after to reinforce a troubling position.

Allen's exciting play will be a source of fan interest and excitement again as the 2025 NFL season arrives, as the Bills seek their first Lombardi Trophy.

Josh Allen
Oct 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Josh Allen (17) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/Latest News