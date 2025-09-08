Popular show host gives highest opinion Bills' unlikely SNF comeback plus crazy stats
The Buffalo Bills' historic victory over the Baltimore Ravens was arguably the game of the 2025 NFL season, despite it being just Week 1, and it has drawn considerable attention from mainstream media. One pundit's opinion said the game was as unique as it could get.
On the Rich Eisen Show on Monday, Eisen had a segment about the Bills' improbable comeback over the Ravens, and he led it off by saying that he hasn't seen a game like Sunday's back-and-forth tilt before.
"I don't know if we're gonna see another game like that this year and I can't believe I'm saying that in this sport, where anything can happen," Eisen said.
Eisen added that adjectives often used to describe great games and usually employed as hyperbole in those situations don't apply to Sunday night's game.
Better words could not have been said to describe an affair in which kicker Matt Prater, who had just arrived in Buffalo on Friday, kicked a clutch field goal at the end of each half in relief of the injured Tyler Bass, including the 32-yard game-winner as time expired.
Eisen then started with a bunch of stats that defined the game, with the first one being that the Bills became the first team in NFL history down by 15 or more points with less than four minutes left and win the game in regulation.
The next stat that Eisen brought up was that the Bills and Ravens combined for 81 points, the third game in the last six regular-season weeks in which a team allowed 40 or more points despite winning the game, and the Bills were involved in all three of them. They had lost to the LA Rams and beat the Lions in back-to-back weeks in December in 2024.
Finally, quarterback Josh Allen, who donned the Superman cape again, was the fourth reigning NFL MVP with at least four offensive touchdowns in Week 1 of the following year.
The others are Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Thurman Thomas, whom Allen passed for the top spot on the Bills' all-time rushing touchdowns list on Sunday.
The Bills' and their fans' morale have to be at an all-time high right now, and it's only Week 1. Just imagine what it'll be like as the final season at Highmark Stadium approaches its conclusion.
