NFL Makes Decision on Brian Branch's One-Game Suspension After Appeal
Lions safety Brian Branch received a one-game suspension without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct after he ignited a postgame scuffle with the Chiefs after Kansas City's 30–17 win over Detroit on Sunday.
Branch slapped Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the helmet just after the game went final, which resulted in a scrum with both teams involved before the sides were separated shortly thereafter. Soon after the suspension was announced, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the third-year safety planned to appeal the disciplinary action from the league.
NFL senior vice president of football and international communications Michael Signora announced Wednesday that hearing officer Jordy Nelson has upheld the suspension. Nelson, the longtime Packers receiver, was jointly appointed by the NFL and the players association on the matter.
When the clock hit zero between the Lions and Chiefs Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes stuck his hand out for a handshake with Branch, which was ignored. Branch then walked by Smith-Schuster and slapped him in the helmet and took him to the ground, which began the fracas. The Lions defensive back acknowledged he made a mistake, but he mentioned he was frustrated because he received an illegal block in the back that was missed by officials.
Lions coach Dan Campbell said although he loves Branch, what he did was "inexcusable." The Lions will be down their starting strong safety, who will miss their Monday Night Football game at home against the 5–1 Buccaneers this week. Detroit is already without defensive back Terrion Arnold, who is dealing with a shoulder injury and is slated to be out through the team's bye in Week 8.