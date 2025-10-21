Brian Burns Claims Expletive-Laden Rant After Giants Collapse Wasn't Aimed at Coaches
The Giants collapsed in truly epic fashion on Sunday against the Broncos, losing 33-32 as the New York defense allowed Denver's offense to score all 33 of their points in the fourth quarter.
Afterwards Giants defensive end Brian Burns was captured on camera screaming in frustration in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. It was hard to pick out every single word but the NFL world came to a general consensus that Burns was furious about how the end of the game unfolded. In particular the edge rusher seemed quite mad that the defense was dropping eight men into coverage. Burns could be hearing yelling "F---ing making us lose with that stupid ass s---! Dropping eight!" which certainly comes across like an expletive-laden criticism of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
On Tuesday, Burns himself chimed in on the issue. He said the video was taken "outta context" and he is not mad at his defensive coordinator, nor any playcalls.
"People took that tunnel video all outta context," Burns tweeted on his X account. "I wasn’t mad at Shane nor the call.."
Burns was definitely mad about something, even if it wasn't directed at Bowen. Which is understandable. The Giants' defense fell to pieces and allowed Bo Nix to score four total touchdowns in 15 minutes. That would have been aggravating enough for a player even if New York had somehow still managed to win. But that sort of defensive letdown leading to a gut punch of a loss? It isn't surprising to see emotion in the immediate aftermath.
Burns has been tremendously productive for Big Blue in his second season with the franchise, recording nine sacks over the first seven weeks of the season. He notched two against the Broncos so nobody can accuse Burns of not doing his part, even if it wasn't enough.
Whether or not Burns really was frustrated with his coach after the game he'll be continuing to play under him. Head coach Brian Daboll already made it clear that, despite the devastating defeat, changes would not be made to the coaching staff. Bowen's job is safe.
It was probably for the best, then, that Burns issued a clarification on the viral video.