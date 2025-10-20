Angry Brian Daboll Threw His Headset After Giants’ Unthinkable Collapse vs. Broncos
The Giants suffered one of the worst collapses in NFL history against the Broncos in Week 7. New York blew second-half leads of 19-0 and 26-8, and gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter. Jaxson Dart was devastated. Bo Nix was elated.
Brian Daboll was furious.
The Giants coach threw a standard fit by throwing his headset after Wil Lutz's game-winning kick went through the uprights as the Giants dropped to 2-5 on the season.
Who didn't see that reaction coming? In his fourth season as head coach of the Giants, Daboll now has a record of 20-37-1. At this point he has throwing his headset down to a science. Last season, during another game where kicking injuries doomed the Giants and they lost on a last-second field goal, Daboll smashed his headset.
At least his latest temper tantrum wasn't directed at a healthcare professional the way it was last week when he tried to hurry Jaxson Dart back to the field while he was being evaluated for a concussion.
Neither the theatrics or the results are helping Daboll at this point. Next week the team will face an Eagles team coming off a win and looking for revenge for a loss on Thursday night two weeks ago.