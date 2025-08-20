Brian Schottenheimer Hints at When He Thinks Micah Parsons Standoff Will Be Resolved
The Cowboys open up their regular season on Thursday, Sept. 4 vs. the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles. So, the clock is ticking regarding Micah Parsons's status on the team.
Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked on Wednesday for an update on Parsons's situation, which hasn't progressed much since the defensive end requested a trade from the team back on Aug. 1. From the outside, the situation is looking grim regarding Parsons's return to the Cowboys. However, Schottenheimer seems to remain optimistic about Parsons's status for the Week 1 contest.
“I feel good that Micah will be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles," Schottenheimer said on Wednesday, via ESPN's Todd Archer.
This is definitely not the answer from the Dallas coach fans were expecting.
Just yesterday, ESPN's Adam Schefter detailed the Parsons and Cowboys heading towards divorce at some point, with the question being more about when and how, not "if." The coach seems to not think that.
Still, owner Jerry Jones hasn't offered much of a concise answer about where things stand with Parsons. Jones has remained pretty broad about the whole situation since Parsons's public request. It's unclear if Jones has even spoken to his player yet.
Regardless of when, or if, Parsons returns for the Cowboys, he'll want to be paid. And Dallas has to be willing to work with him on that.