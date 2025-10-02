Brock Purdy Injury Update: 49ers QB Considered 'Week-to-Week' With Toe Injury
Brock Purdy is missing his third game of the season on Thursday night in the 49ers' NFC West showdown vs. the Rams as he's dealing with toe soreness.
The San Francisco quarterback wanted to try and play on Thursday night, even though it was a quick turnaround for the 49ers. He felt toe soreness after playing on Sunday vs. the Jaguars, having previously missed Week 2 and 3 with turf toe and a left shoulder injury.
Apparently, though, Purdy was "not close" to starting Thursday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, despite him leaving the window open to play. Purdy underwent an MRI on his toe this week, revealing that he re-aggravated the turf toe injury. At this point, the quarterback is considered "week-to-week" and could miss Week 6 vs. the Buccaneers.
In Purdy's absence, Mac Jones has gone 2-0 as the 49ers' starter. He is starting in Thursday night's matchup vs. the Rams as well. Jones could see a lot more playing action if Purdy is out for longer than just this week.