Brock Purdy Reveals Plans for First Big Purchase After Extension With 49ers
Fresh off a lucrative $265 million contract extension, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy already has something in mind for his first big purchase.
"We're still thinking about some stuff, but, I don't know, I've always been a big fishing advocate. So I was telling my wife and she's annoyed with me but, I'll say it—I'd like to get a bass boat one day," Purdy told reporters on Wednesday. "That'll be my first big purchase."
Purdy enjoys camping in his off-time and has been open about his love of fishing, so such an answer from the former Mr. Irrelevant is not unexpected.
And considering his Cinderella story, it feels only right that Purdy buy himself something as extravagant as a bass boat; he's earned it, especially after making pennies (compared to his teammates) over the last few years.
After months of discussions, the team and Purdy finally agreed to an extension on Friday that keeps the QB locked up in the Bay until 2030. Though it took a minute to get done, it sounds like the process went decently well; Purdy attended voluntary offseason workouts earlier in May and has since made clear he is "extremely happy" with where both parties ended up.
Congratulations are in order. Hopefully, that bass boat is coming soon.