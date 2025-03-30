Finding Broncos: Scouting Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
The odds that the Denver Broncos will have a feasible shot at Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the NFL draft are small, considering he's the top-ranked player at his position and the team sits with the No. 20 overall pick.
But it's the NFL, and if anything, the draft is a crapshoot. So what do we know about Jeanty?
Biography
Jeanty is a young prospect who turns 22 in December. He's from a military family, which saw him play some high school football in Italy before returning to the United States. After high school, he committed to Boise State, where he saw time as a freshman and picked up over 800 yards rushing as the backup running back.
Size & Athleticism
Jeanty's 5-foot-8.5, 211-pound size and athleticism are prototypical of what teams look for in the NFL.
Key Statistic
Jeanty has 56 total touchdowns and over 5,600 yards from scrimmage during his three years at Boise State.
Pros
Jeanty is built with a low center of gravity and an exceptional build on his frame. He bounces off contact and can stay upright and continue pushing forward for more yards.
The agility is there to make defenders miss in tight spaces. When it comes to finishing runs, Jeanty finishes with forward momentum thanks to always keeping his legs churning.
The speed and burst are there to be a threat with the ball in his hands, and Jeanty gets up and through the running lanes quickly. There always seems to be extra gas in his runs to burst for extra yards when the opportunity is there. His vision is elite; he sees lanes before they open and can consistently read defenses to find the weak spot.
Jeanty's production is exceptional, as he busted off 50-yard runs in nine games in 2024. When it comes to all the traits for a running back, Jeanty has the big three: speed, power, and agility. This enables him to be highly effective in any offensive running schemes that teams utilize.
When making cuts and changing direction moves, Jeanty can maintain his speed, which can be more threatening to a defense than someone with elite speed. There are no breaks for him that allow time for defenders to close on him. He has also shown the ability to be a threat.
Cons
While Jeanty has elite production, his usage is extreme. There is a high end for many when entering the NFL in total touches, and he exceeds that upper limit. On top of that, his fumble rate of one every 69 touches is below the low-end mark of one every 90.
Jeanty’s 2024 season is filled with excellent tape, but his game against Penn State stands out due to his struggles. When Boise State played a tough defense, he had his worst game.
Jeanty must sometimes slow down behind the line to allow blocks to develop. This will help cut back on some of the contact he takes. He also needs to grow in pass protection, and he could use more development as a receiver to be a more significant threat on passing downs.
Fit with Broncos
The fit is natural and obvious. Jeanty can fit in any offensive scheme. He's widely viewed as the best running back in the class and can be a difference-maker for any offense.
Now, the question for the Broncos is whether Jeanty will be available when they're on the clock with the 20th overall pick. Beyond that, will he fall far enough in the draft for the Broncos to consider or attempt a trade-up for him (as some outlets are predicting) without mortgaging the future.
It seems doubtful, as Jeanty is projected to land with the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick. Whether he lands in Vegas or inexplicably falls in the draft, it's worth knowing his strengths and weaknesses, as the Broncos may end up having to face off against Jeanty twice a year.
Grade: Round 1
