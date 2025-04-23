Finding Broncos: Scouting Clemson LB Barrett Carter
One position the Denver Broncos need to improve is linebacker. Head coach Sean Payton even said the Broncos need to improve in "the middle," which is linebacker and safety on the defensive side of the ball.
Initially, this linebacker draft class didn’t seem promising, but a few prospects have raised their stock throughout the offseason process. It now appears to be a solid class.
After the first couple of tiers, however, the linebacker class dries up. If the Broncos want to get one, they will need to be looking for one of their first four picks.
Let’s examine the scouting report of Clemson's Barrett Carter to see if he'd be a fit.
Pros
Carter's 6-foot, 231-pound size fits the modern mold of an NFL linebacker, but he also added bulk to his frame for 2024, and it helped improve key areas of his game. His range and athleticism are excellent and ideal for the NFL, but that isn’t all that teams want. Carter also covers the other aspect with his instincts and football IQ.
When working downhill, Carter does well sorting through the trash to get after the ball carrier. He has solid technique to disengage from blockers, and he always keeps his eyes in the backfield.
Carter has some twitched-up athleticism and short-area burst to close in an instant, but he didn’t do the athletic testing at the NFL Combine to provide answers there. Because of the twitched-up athleticism, he can turn and run with running backs and handle tight ends in coverage.
Carter is also a quality blitzer and can make a living spying on mobile quarterbacks, which the NFL has aplenty.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
While Carter's instincts and football IQ are good enough, his judgment and reads sometimes lapse, leading to him being out of position. When working laterally as a run defender, he can lose his patience, and you can see him go to make a play, leaving a lane open. His angles in pursuit are hit or miss, especially when flowing in coverage to throws in the flats.
Carter's more significant issue is his tackling technique. He doesn’t consistently apply force to his tackles and doesn’t always drive through his attempts. He needs to drive through them to reduce missed tackles even more, starting with churning his feet.
Fit with Broncos
All indications are that the Broncos are seeking more coverage ability from the linebacker position. Carter is a cover linebacker, but his instincts will need to improve to reduce the miscues in coverage that leave openings in the passing game.
Recommended Articles
With Dre Greenlaw in the fold, Carter makes sense as a player to develop and then compete for a starting job in 2026.
Draft Grade: Round 5
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!