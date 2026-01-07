Three Key Broncos Make Next Gen Stats' All-Pro Team

Next Gen Stats is quickly becoming a staple for breaking down the game. Of course, the games still have to be played, but Next Gen Stats does some great work.

NGS recently released its 2025 All-Pro Team , which included Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles, right guard Quinn Meinerz, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Bolles & Meinerz

On the offensive side of the ball, Bolles and Meinerz made the NGS cut and were also Pro Bowlers . Both are in the running for the A.P. All-Pro Team.

Regarding Bolles, NGS highlighted his 5.9% pressure rate allowed, the lowest among left tackles, and that he allowed only two sacks while facing 540 one-on-one pass blocks. That's the second-most of any offensive lineman in the NFL. Additionally, Bolles was the only tackle to allow a pressure rate under 15% on dropbacks that lasted longer than four seconds at 11.7%.

When watching the Broncos this season, their offensive line wasn’t as consistent as it was in 2024, but Bolles wasn’t the reason for that. This was by far the best year of Bolles’ career, which again, is easy to see when you turn on the tape. Throughout the 17-game season, there were only two games in which Bolles was less than stellar.

Meinerz also excelled in pass protection, allowing the second-lowest pressure rate among right guards with at least 250 pass blocks at 4.4%. On the ground, the Broncos picked up 5.5 yards per carry when running behind Meinerz, which is the second-most, while picking up 4.1 on all other runs, which was 22nd-most.

Like Bolles, Meinerz's dominance was easy to see, despite a rough start to the season. What makes this more impressive is that Meinerz was dealing with an undisclosed illness for the majority of the season.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Patrick Surtain II

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts to his tackle during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensively, there is no Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, or Talanoa Hufanga on the NGS All-Pro Team. Rather, it's Surtain as the lone defender to make it.

While this will likely upset many, there were many great defensive performances this season, and the trio of Allen, Bonitto, and Hufanga was edged out by players like Myles Garrett, Will Anderson Jr., Jeffery Simmons, Quinnen Williams, Kyle Hamilton, and Derwin James.

So, Surtain joins Derek Stingley Jr. and Quinyon Mitchell as the three corners to make the NGS All-Pro team. He does so with a higher tight-window percentage than last year, at 41.3%, which was the third-lowest mark in 2025.

Additionally, Surtain was lockdown when it came to quarterbacks attacking 10-plus yards down the field, as he had only a 3.6% target rate, the second-lowest. There were 19 targets, and he allowed three catches for 53 yards and six passes defended. His 15.8% completion rate was the lowest in the NFL.

It was a good season for Surtain, and he is another Denver player who started out a bit rough but quickly found his groove. Now, Surtain won’t be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year this time around, but he still had a great season.

In some areas, Surtain was better than when he won it last year, but in others, he was a little worse. Plus, a defender broke a 20-year-old record this year, and that will basically secure the award for Garrett.

Now, Next Gen Stats doesn’t do first- or second-team as the A.P. does, but the fact that three Broncos still made the team is a testament to the season they had. Denver had a great year, and all three players who made it faced some tough opponents.

All three played a significant role in Denver's 14-3 record and clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they will all be critical to winning in the playoffs.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage