Could Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be Broncos' 'Curveball' Candidate Hinted at by Insider?

Luke Patterson

The 2020 NFL Draft is just two weeks away and teams are buckling down draft preparations. While scouts, coaches, and front office brass meticulously study their draft boards, analysts and experts mock their projections based on the needs of each NFL team. 

It should come as no surprise that the Denver Broncos are projected to be in the market for a wide receiver, offensive tackle, and cornerback in the first round. But that shouldn't limit the team. 

KUSA’s Mike Klis joined 104.3 The FAN's Brandon Stokley and co-host Zach Bye on their radio show and hinted that a potential surprise could be coming from GM John Elway. 

“I was hearing today that the Broncos’ board of receivers isn’t what everybody else’s is out there,” Klis said during his weekly radio appearance. “So be careful. They might throw the mocksters a curveball here come April 23.”

Curveball Candidate: Isaiah Simmons

Perhaps that curveball could come in the form of trading up for Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The 6-foot-4, 238-pound junior from Kansas played in 44 games for the Tigers. 

Last year, Simmons won both the Dick Butkus Award and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, elevating his status as an elite prospect in this year’s draft. He leaves ‘Death Valley’ logging 238 total tackles (148 solo), 11 sacks, four interceptions, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 20 passes defended and scored one touchdown.

Simmons’ unique physicality and athleticism will allow him to play both linebacker and defensive back in the NFL. He’s big and strong enough for combat at the line of scrimmage, while fast enough to cover wide receivers. 

At the NFL Combine, Simmons impressed scouts by running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and had a 39-inch vertical jump. His lengthy frame allows him the ability to close open distances quickly and lunge at the ball-carrier. 

Because of his versatility in multiple positions including slot corner, safety, and linebacker, Simmons is a priority against any opposing offense. With him on the field, the defensive coordinator has the option to disguise base and blitz packages, or bait offenses hoping to expose information pre-snap.

How he'd Fit

If drafted by the Broncos, Simmons could be the catalyst for an iconic Denver defense.

He’d immediately solve a problem that has plagued multiple defensive coordinators and various players for years in Denver — covering the tight end. In last year’s National Championship game against LSU, Simmons demonstrated that he could cover both receivers and tight ends. 

LSU TE Thaddeus Moss has comparable size to Niners' TE George Kittle but Simmons showed his ability to cover and deflect passes in coverage. Although Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce is bigger than Kittle, Simmons’ character and mentality is that of an alpha dog.

Simmons’ football awareness and ability to diagnosis plays make him a rare and sought-after prospect. He welcomes the challenge of one-on-one coverage and consistently breaks up passes when the ball his throw his way. 

Simmons' college film also reveals devastating hits and forced fumbles when he’s asked to play zone defense. his eyes and natural recognition of the game are additional weapons that disrupt play-action and misdirection plays. His talents also allow him to spy mobile and nontraditional passers outside the pocket, usually resulting in a sack, QB hit, or hurried throw.

Trickle-Down Effect

As pass rushers, Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and the newly-acquired Jurrell Casey would greatly benefit from having Simmons patrolling the middle of the field. The Broncos' current defensive backfield that features Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, and A.J. Bouye could also reallocate responsibilities assuming Isaiah could provide ‘Kelce coverage’. 

Head Coach Vic Fangio has earned the nickname ‘evil genius’ for maximizing players' potential and could utilize Simmons as a Swiss-Army Knife. Those in Broncos Country plugged in already know that Simmons has been working out with Broncos' CB De’Vante Bausby following a social media post.

Cost of Doing Business

In a recent article, NFL Network’s Chad Reuter mocked the Broncos trading up with the Browns from the No. 15 overall pick to No. 10 to select a wide receiver (Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb). Although this mock adds to the theory that the Broncos are interested in trading up for a receiver, it also projects the cost of moving up in the draft. 

Two years ago, the Cardinals moved up five spots to select QB Josh Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick and traded away their first-rounder (15), third-rounder (79), and fifth-rounder (152) to the Raiders.

There’s also the notion that there could be a run on offensive tackles in the first 10 picks of the draft. This could possibly cause Simmons to slide into a realistic range for the Broncos at No. 9 or 10 overall picks. 

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah’s mock 3.0 has the Giants selecting Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs with the No. 4 overall pick, with Simmons sliding to the Browns at No. 10.

Because this is considered the deepest wide receiver draft class in recent years, the Broncos could draft Simmons and still find significant value at the WR position to complement Pro-Bowler Courtland Sutton. Potential mid-to-late-round WR options include Oregon's Juwan Johnson, USC's Michael Pittman Jr., and Rhode Island's Aaron Parker.

While it may be expensive to trade up to secure Simmons, the price shouldn’t hinder the Broncos' draft philosophy. If a team falls in love with a guy, it should do everything it can to pursue that prospect.

So, if Simmons is in fact high on the Broncos' draft board, how could Coach Fangio not love the Clemson star? Go and get him.  

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (25)
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

I can only imagine Simmons in Fangio's scheme. As unlikely as it is that he'll fall to within striking distance, stranger things have happened on draft day. Nice piece.

No. 1-17
DJ49
DJ49

I hope not. As much as I'd like to have him, IMO we need to one of the 3 blue chip WR's.

Andynonymous
Andynonymous

Depends on if you want a blue chip or an orange chip. Simmons is the only one I'd feel good about trading up for. I'd support the trade up for Ruggs, but that's pretty expensive for a WR2.

MileHighMystique
MileHighMystique

I don’t know. I love Simmons but the first hundred picks are so loaded with value, I’d hate giving up any of our first three round picks. Would you rather have Simmons and Mims and lose a 3rd rounder? Or trade back for Queen, and try to get another 2nd rounder to maybe get either Shenault/Mims/Reagor along with Cushenberry/Ruiz and still have third rounder (maybe two of them if you didn’t have to package one to move up in the 2nd rd)?

SpokaneBronco
SpokaneBronco

I love this pick. Not sure about Ruggs--hopefully does't end up like Heyward-Bey

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

To go to 10 for a top guy and pay a 3rd and 5th? Hell yessss....No wonder they'd move for their guy...

Chilly303
Chilly303

Having Simmons would allow Jackson and Simmons to play more over the top, and pairing him inside with Johnson would give the Broncos a very strong pair inside. He'd be a force for sure. I doubt it happens, but if it's possible.....

Darkland70
Darkland70

Man, I would love this! He could be the next Kam Chancellor. Broncos have 5 picks within the first 100 picks so there are lots of possibilities for moving up. Downside... being able to use those 5 picks for building depth.

CoreyH
CoreyH

The defense needs one more game changer to make it elite level. Simmons makes us elite. We will still get a good receiver and then do our best with the rest of the draft. The defense will be able to stop any offense.

Heathmanjoe
Heathmanjoe

Run with this guy and select a receiver in round two. Watch some film on Jalen Reagor and you’ll be ok going that route.

broncofan55555
broncofan55555

Package picks 83, 95, and 118 gives theoretically 353 points, enough to trade with AZ if they were willing to make the trade. Picks 83, 95, and 178 gives 314 points, enough to trade with Jacksonvilled if they were willing to make the trade. I would say that the Broncos would have to trade up at least this high to acquire Simmons. I doubt very much that he falls to #10. That would still leave the Broncos #46 to get a good receiver and #77 to draft a center or an OT. For Simmons, I could get on board with this. He would rocket this defense to another level.

Sinceiwasalilboy
Sinceiwasalilboy

I really would want/love a top 3 WR, but then my brain starts working and I then realize there is a higher probability that this kid makes it where a first round WR fails. Two things. 1) read above 2) John has the blueprint, hard lesson learned in NY !

Best write in over a month! Guarantee you Johhny boy has him number 1........”if.” I’d pay to see that board in the Valley of the Dove!

broncofan55555
broncofan55555

In talking about the trade value chart, I failed to mention that pick 15 would have to be included with the others that I mentioned. I think this is a pipe dream anyway. The Cards and the Jags are defense needy teams, and if Simmons fell to them, I doubt very much that they would let the Broncos snatch him from under their noses. Some mocks show NY taking him at #4.

Mr. Pioneer
Mr. Pioneer

Great player, but we need a top WR. Don't trade up.

Hawaii808
Hawaii808

I wouldn't mind us Trading Back in the draft to gather more picks. Now, before you start taking my head off..... Hear me out, we could move back to the 20's or later and still trade back into the Late 1st. For example:
( Philadelphia- moves up to 15th and gives up their 1st and 2and rd. For....
Denver- 15th overall )

( THEN )

DRAFT: LB- Patrick Queen or Kenneth Murray(21ST (Phi) Overall)

( THEN )

Denver- give 2 of there 3rd rd picks and Philadelphias 2nd rd pick to move back into the late 1st rd.

DRAFT: Either WR,OT,CB or IDL
WR-Denzel Mims or Laviska Shanult
OT-Ezra Cleveland
CB-AJ Terrell
IDL-Justin Madebekei

Hawaii808
Hawaii808

If Simmons some how, some way falls with in striking distance. Then I could really see us getting him. Like White the year before, Simmons not making it out of the top 5 picks. But if he did make it. Our front 7 would be set for awhile.... It would be scary!!

Letswin17
Letswin17

Pipe Dreams

Not going to happen.

