Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Denver Insider Hints at Broncos Potentially Making a Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Chad Jensen

Denver Broncos' GM John Elway is no stranger to maneuvering in the NFL Draft. Just last year, Elway traded back from pick No. 10 to pick 20, coming away with two additional third-round selections — one in 2019 and one in 2020. 

Thanks in part to that maneuver, not only did the Broncos land TE Noah Fant at pick 20 and QB Drew Lock in round two, but the club now has three third-rounders in the coming draft. That sets the stage for a bizarre report from KUSA's Mike Klis. 

I say bizarre because it's not often an NFL team so blatantly leaks draft info to its No. 1 news-breaker in the market. Whether it ends up being smoke or fire, it's something we have to take seriously. First, Klis tweeted the following on Wednesday. 

Klis then gave additional background to the tweet by writing the following in this article after talking about ethernet cables for Elway's home office. 

*Add a third pick between the Broncos’ No. 15 pick in the first round and No. 46 selection in the second round.

Trader John and Russell have become quite good at such maneuvers. They already have decent trade-into-second round ammunition with three picks in the third round.

The Broncos need to come away with three starters from this draft – receiver, cornerback and offensive lineman (either left tackle or center-guard).

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What it Means

Make no mistake, this isn't Klis guessing on what will unfold on draft night. This isn't Klis looking into a crystal ball and making a bold prediction. 

No, my bet is that something this blatant was 'leaked' or given to Klis. And there's a good chance there's some veracity to it. I'm not so sure that it's smoke meant to throw other NFL teams off the Broncos' scent. 

Needs

It is interesting to see Klis list wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback as the Broncos' top positional priorities. That lines up with what we've been saying here at Mile High Huddle since the free-agency wave ended. 

Elway has the Ammo

If the Broncos get their guy at pick 15, and Elway indeed wants to move into either the back end of round one or early round two, he doesn't have to package the team's No. 46 overall selection for the privilege. 

Two third-round picks ought to get it done. Maybe even one, depending on where and when Elway wants to maneuver. 

The Broncos currently have five selections in the top-100, which encompasses what draftniks call the 'premium' rounds (one, two and three). Denver holds 10 total selections in this draft, so spending a couple of them to move up and grab an impact player in late round one or early round two would make some sense, if Elway can indeed find a willing trade partner and if the right prospect falls. 

The odds are good that the Broncos will make a draft-day trade. Elway maneuvers in every single draft. It all comes down to whether the right prospect(s) are there for the taking and if the right trade partner can be locked down. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

This is confusing to me

..."If the Broncos get their guy at pick 15, and Elway indeed wants to move into either the back end of round one or early round two, he doesn't have to package the team's No. 46 overall selection for the privilege.

Two third-round picks ought to get it done. Maybe even one, depending on where and when Elway wants to maneuver."...

How do they move back into the first or move up in the second with only using 1 maybe 2 3rd rounders to do that ?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL.com's QB Rankings Missed Something Crucial About Broncos' Drew Lock

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

RMS

NFL Insider Sheds Conflicting Light on Broncos' WR Priorities in the Draft

What do the Broncos plan on doing at wide receiver when the NFL Draft rolls around later this month? A new report made Denver's intentions clear as mud.

Chad Jensen

by

BleedOrange

Five Darkhorse Prospects Few are Talking About for Broncos at Pick 15 Revealed

Here are a handful of names not many draftniks are talking about as less-likely, but still possible, selections at pick 15 for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

If Broncos Want to Hit on a WR in the Draft, History Reveals the Earlier the Better

Based on the success rates of NFL teams drafting wideouts dating back nine years, what message should Broncos' GM John Elway heed?

BobMorris

by

BleedOrange

Broncos' Likely Cost of Trading into Top-10 to Land Henry Ruggs III Revealed

If the Broncos really have their heart set on Henry Ruggs III, what would it actually cost to get from pick 15 to the top-10 in the draft?

BobMorris

by

Pugsley

Von Miller's Ambitious Goals for 2020 Should Excite Every Broncos Fan

Von Miller is a man on a mission heading into his 10th NFL season.

KeithCummings

by

Chilly303

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb Picked by Broncos in SI's Latest Mock

Another day, another national mock with the Broncos taking a wide receiver.

Chad Jensen

by

BleedOrange

MMQB Mock Draft Predicts Broncos Make Bold First-Round Trade to Land a LB

Sitting with the No. 15 overall pick, is it possible the Broncos could make a draft day trade? The MMQB foresees just that.

Chad Jensen

by

ArmourHotDog

Von Miller Still Hasn't 'Unpacked' Reality of Losing Derek Wolfe & Chris Harris, Jr.

The Broncos' eight-time Pro Bowler is still coming to terms with the loss of two of his best friends in Derek Wolfe and Chris Harris, Jr.

Chad Jensen

by

WTFF

Nick Vannett Addresses Whether Broncos' TE Plan Includes Moving on From Jeff Heuerman

Nick Vannett and Jeff Heuerman were college teammates at Ohio State and now some believe the former is in Denver to replace the latter.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555