Finding Broncos: 3 Late-Round LBs of Intrigue

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on K.J. Britt, Jordan Fox, and Derrick Barnes, and how would each fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with a late-round linebacker trio in Auburn's K.J. Britt, Stanford's Jordan Fox, and Purdue's Derrick Barnes, all three of whom fit a persisting need for the Denver Broncos.

Remember, each of the following linebackers projects as a late-round/college free-agent target for Denver.

K.J. Britt | Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Pros

A solid tackler and run defender with lateral agility and decent sideline-to-sideline quickness

Great reactionary quickness to change his angle when attacking outside runs

Can work in shallow zone coverages that don’t ask him to move much

A leader on and off the field that can rally his teammates around him

His athleticism isn’t great, but not terrible either, and can function at the NFL level

Cons

His run defense isn’t elite to compensate for his issues elsewhere

Lacks awareness in zone coverage to be effective and doesn’t have the range for anything other than short and shallow zone coverages

Tackling is solid but he has a higher number of missed tackles than you’d want, especially when working in space

Lacks versatility and thus may be limited to being a part-time run defender and special teams player in the NFL

Fit with Broncos

The NFL maxim 'a jack of all trades, master of none' comes to mind for Britt, but it isn’t one that fits perfectly. He's just alright against the run and in very certain coverages and he doesn’t do anything exceptionally well.

Britt wouldn't offer an upgrade to any spot on the Broncos' roster. He could help on special teams but doesn’t seem to offer more than that for Denver.

Jordan Fox | Stanford

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY

Pros

A good athlete that does his best work when in space

Offers up good awareness in zone coverage as well as the general movement skills needed to hold up

Takes good angles most of the time on outside runs and does a solid job of sorting through the trash to get to the ball-carrier

Can hold his own in man-coverages closer to the line of scrimmage and even kick out into the slot in certain situations

Can be used as a blitzer on passing downs

Cons

Not a guy you want constantly engaging blockers as he will get stuck and struggle to get off

His change-of-direction is problematic which has caused problems both as a run defender and in coverage

More reactionary than instinctive which will see him be late a decent amount

Has some injury concerns that plagued him throughout his playing career

Fit with Broncos

When watching Fox, he plays a lot like Justin Strnad. The similarities are there which could make for an interesting competition between the two.

That similarity also hurts because the Broncos would need one of them to be more of a run defender that can take blocks and shed them to make plays and Fox doesn’t offer that and neither does Strnad. Fox would add athleticism and coverage potential, as well as competition for Strnad, who could use it.

Derrick Barnes | Purdue

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Pros

Can play multiple roles, multiple schemes, and brings versatility with his play

Has good enough athleticism to work in coverage and solid range

Has power in his hands to be a stack linebacker and play through blocks as a run defender

Was used mostly as an edge/hybrid type at Purdue, which speaks to his versatility

Never a question about his motor or effort

Has the conditioning to not get tired late in games or on long series

Cons

Lacks the length to be a full-time edge rusher, which is why a hybrid role works

Seems to have a lower ceiling but a higher floor, which is a concern to be more than a role player in the NFL

Will need a lot of development to be more effective in pass coverage

Though there's much to like, he projects as a part-time role player with special teams ability (for now)

Fit with Broncos

Vic Fangio likes to have his hybrids, but he likes to have them be a bit more athletic than Barnes is. Barnes isn’t devoid of athleticism, but he's not a great athlete, either.

What may appeal the most to the Broncos is what he can bring on special teams, but it may not be enough to move the needle from what they already have.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!