Another position whose overall value tends to be dropping in today’s NFL, much like tight end, is that of the off-ball linebacker. Looking over the last decade, no position is filled with as many early-round draft busts as that of linebacker. However, the league is chock-full of great linebackers selected Day 2 of the draft.

At 75 overall, Andersen would be a very good selection for the Broncos. Even if linebacker is devalued in today’s game, a good athlete on the second level of the defense is still a valuable commodity.

Andersen is not only a good athlete for the position, but he's a plus athlete. After logging a blazing fast 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine of 4.42 seconds and a solid set of jumps with a 36-inch vertical and a 128-inch broad, his combination of solid size and overall athletic skills make him an extremely intriguing athlete.

While athleticism doesn’t always translate to success at the linebacker position (likely a large reason why there are so many first-round busts at the position), one area it does translate is as a pass rusher. Andersen would be a fun blitzing option for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in this defense.

Andersen has questions as far as his ability to read his keys and fit the run, but given his overall football acumen, having played running back and quarterback to great success for Montana State in the Big Sky Conference, his relative rawness to the position might mean he is just scraping the ceiling of his potential.