Finding Broncos: Scouting Ohio State DL Tyleik Williams
The Denver Broncos could be looking to continue adding reinforcements to the defensive line. After all, three of the team's top-four defensive linemen are entering a contract year.
One candidate to join the Broncos via the NFL draft is Ohio State's behemoth Tyleik Williams. Let's dive into his scouting report.
Biography
Williams is still young, having turned 22 in February. He attended Unity Reed High School before committing to Ohio State.
Size & Athleticism
While Williams didn’t test at the NFL Combine, you can see his athleticism on tape, especially with his 6-foot-3, 334-pound frame. He has good length, with 32-inch arms for a nose tackle.
Key Statistic
Over the last two seasons, Williams has 42 pressures, five sacks, 56 stops, and a pass broken up. He has only been called for two penalties in his collegiate career, and only one in the last two years.
Pros
Williams is a big, beefy nose tackle who eats up space and blocks. His long arms allow him to reach off blockers and grab the ball-carrier with the grip strength to hold on. He has a solid burst that generates push in the pocket and even closes the space rapidly.
Williams' lower half has surprisingly quick feet and loose movements, making him effective in twists and stunts. He can also unlock his hips and work laterally, staying with the flow of outside runs. When the opening is there to break through and make the play, he has the closing burst to get there.
Williams has well-developed moves to disengage from blocks and keeps his eyes in the backfield. He is very aware of reading plays as they are developing. His quickness is often sold short and is an elite trait; it can allow him to work from different spots on the line, though a 0/1 technique best maximizes his skill set.
Cons
At best, Williams' pad level is inconsistent, and he often plays with straight legs. He has to maintain a proper bend to utilize his positive traits better. This would significantly help when handling double teams, as giving up leverage to double teams results in a lost rep.
Williams' hand technique is a work in progress, and he needs to improve in protecting his chest. With his pad level and how often he gives his chest to blockers, he will struggle to generate wins at the NFL level consistently enough to be a three-down player. While he has some good quickness, he doesn’t have quick counters to his game, which could make him an even more significant threat as an interior pass rusher.
Fit with Broncos
Williams is a great athlete for his size, and those are traits you can’t teach. While there are football aspects to his game that need work, the Broncos can coach those up. There are similarities to D.J. Jones in how he wins, though Williams has some added weight.
Draft Grade: Round 2
