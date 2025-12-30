Of all the players that the Broncos selected in the 2025 NFL draft, second-round running back RJ Harvey has arguably made the biggest contributions. He became a key part of the running back rotation and, after JK Dobbins was lost to injury, had to take on a bigger role.

A few people have taken notice of Harvey's contributions, including Bryan Knowles of FTN Fantasy and formerly of Football Outsiders. Knowles names an All-Rookie Team each season, and this year, Harvey was selected as the running back for the 2025 squad.

Knowles admitted he's partial to a dual-threat running back, which is what Harvey is. Although Harvey didn't surpass 500 yards rushing until the Christmas Day matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Knowles wrote that the Broncos' rookie provides more than just a presence in the running game.

"In terms of raw yardage, Harvey is third among rookies in all purpose yards, 66 behind (TreVeyon) Henderson and 14 behind (Ashton) Jeanty," Knowles wrote. "Harvey is fourth among all running backs with 100 receiving DYAR, and only Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson beat his 23.1% receiving DVOA on at least 25 targets – not bad company to be in."

Invaluable Production

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Posting an advanced metric comparable to McCaffrey and Robinson is well worth noting. Harvey has shown that, while his 3.9 yards per carry through 16 games might not be that impressive, he's invaluable to the passing game, with 46 receptions on 54 targets.

Add to this the fact that Harvey leads all NFL rookies in total touchdowns with 12, seven rushing and five receiving. Knowles also noted that Harvey is the only rookie running back who has shown he understands pass protection.

It was certainly a good year for rookie running backs, with Henderson being a big-play guy for the New England Patriots, Cam Skattebo having a good start for the New York Giants before getting injured, and Kyle Monangai stepping up for the Chicago Bears in the second half of the season.

However, Henderson has been inconsistent, Skattebo's season ended early because of injuries, and Monangai came on late in the season.

Harvey has been active for all 16 games and has taken 41% of offensive snaps in those games. He's fumbled the ball just once in 131 rushing attempts. That fumble came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 and is partially a credit to elite defender Micah Parsons finding a way to force it.

The good thing about Harvey is that he has yet to hit his ceiling. He has shown he can contribute this season, so all bets are off on what he can do in the future if he keeps improving as a runner, receiver, and pass protector.

As far as Offensive Rookie of the Year goes, Harvey's total touchdowns might not be enough to get the award, particularly with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan having an impressive season. But perhaps other outlets will see Harvey as a worthy addition to their All-Rookie Teams.

