Saturday opened with a flurry of activity at Dove Valley as the Denver Broncos continued the process of whittling down the roster to the final 53 players ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline. One day removed from the Broncos releasing veteran linebacker Todd Davis, GM John Elway followed that up with a couple more cuts that raised some eyebrows.

If the Broncos have been anything this week, it's been unpredictable.