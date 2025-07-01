The Athletic Casts Doubt on J.K. Dobbins' Impact in Broncos Offense
The Denver Broncos fielded one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season. Denver's running back stable only produced 1,478 yards (second-worst in the league) and eight touchdowns (tied for second-worst), significantly hindering the offense.
The team's lead running back in 2024, Javonte Williams, departed in free agency to the Dallas Cowboys, but the Broncos drafted UCF star RJ Harvey and signed former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins.
While there is a clear path for Harvey to get the bulk of the carries, Dobbins is a bit of a question mark outside of pass protection, due to his injury history. However, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider questions how much impact Dobbins will actually have for the Broncos in 2025, and whether he can be an every-down kind of back for Bo Nix and Sean Payton.
"Dobbins, who signed a one-year deal during minicamp, is being counted on to deliver a consistent presence in the backfield that Denver simply didn’t have during Nix’s first season," Kosmider wrote. "Rookie RJ Harvey should be a versatile and impactful weapon in Sean Payton’s offense, but the Broncos need Dobbins, who rushed for 905 yards in 13 games last season, to be an every-down staple.”
It’s true that the Broncos desperately needed to add to their running back stable, but Dobbins doesn’t need to be an “every-down staple” for the offense to be successful on the ground. He looked great with the Chargers to start the season until a knee injury slowed him down in the latter half.
Unfortunately, Dobbins has a history of leg injuries, with the most severe being an ACL, LCL, and meniscus tear in 2021. He then tore his Achilles in Week 1 of 2023. If the Broncos are relying on Dobbins to be the workhorse week in and week out, they’d be remiss.
Luckily, the front office has proven it can bring in proper talent and plans to use a running-back-by-committee approach, as Payton has alluded to several times. Dobbins will not be the bell-cow back, but he will contribute to Denver’s rushing attack and be called upon frequently in pass protection.
Dobbins won’t have the 905 yards and nine touchdowns he had last season due to the committee approach, but he’ll still help supplement and likely out-produce what Williams delivered in his last year in Denver.
