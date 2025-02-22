12 Potential Bo Nix Weapons to Watch at the NFL Combine
The Denver Broncos will be looking to build the nest around quarterback Bo Nix in the 2025 NFL draft. That can be done by adding anywhere on the roster, but the main focus is the weapons on offense.
With the NFL Scouting Combine starting next week, let’s examine 12 offensive prospects and what test matters most to the Broncos.
This is paired with Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freak List,’ which he releases every year to highlight the athletic gifts of the draft class. Feldman recently revisited his list with 40 prospects as we enter the NFL Combine, but not every prospect mentioned is on his 'Freak List.'
Ashton Jeanty | RB | Boise State
Test: 40 Yard Dash/10 Yard Split.
Feldman mentions that Jeanty “repeatedly topped 22 mph in games.” That could lead to a fast time in the 40-yard dash. If Jeanty can clock a time under 4.4 seconds, it could secure him as a top-15 pick, and force a trade-up by the Broncos if they want him.
Of course, the 10-yard split for running backs is also extremely important.
Tyler Warren | TE | Penn State
Test: 40 Yard Dash and 3-Cone Drill.
Warren is viewed as a good athlete, but there are questions surrounding the impact of his speed due to so much of his usage being scheme-based. Getting his 40-yard dash time clocked will help answer some questions about his speed.
Warren's 3-cone drill will show his fluidity, and it does have some ability to indicate NFL success.
Colston Loveland | TE | Michigan
Test: 3-Cone Drill.
Again, the 3-cone has some ability to indicate NFL success, and there are concerns about Loveland's fluidity in his movement skills. The 3-cone tests how smooth and fluid these prospects can be with their change of direction, which shows up in every aspect of the game for a tight end.
Elijah Arroyo | TE | Miami
Test: Medicals.
Arroyo has suffered some injuries to his lower half in his career. The medical examinations are a vital part of the process at the Combine.
If Arroyo can get green marks here, he could skyrocket up boards and possibly surpass Loveland as tight end No. 2. Feldman expects Arroyo to test out well athletically.
Tetairoa McMillan | WR | Arizona
Test: 40 Yard Dash.
At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, there are significant concerns about McMillan's speed. Feldman sees good but "not great" speed in McMillan, but a great 40 time would help him.
McMillian was purportedly clocked at 22 MPH last summer, which was an improvement from when he first arrived at Arizona. If he can run a sub-4.5-second 40, that would do a lot to help him, but a 4.6-plus time will hurt his stock.
Savion Williams | WR | TCU
Test: Vertical and Broad Jumps.
Williams has an outstanding build at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, and Feldman wrote that Williams hit 10-foot-6 on the broad jump with a 40-inch vertical. Williams also reportedly squatted 600 pound and was clocked at 22.5 MPH, among other noteworthy testing marks.
Those would be insane numbers for a receiver Williams' size, with few receivers similar to his frame doing better on the board and in vertical jumps.
Da’Quan Felton | WR | Virginia Tech
Test: 40 Yard Dash and Jumps.
Felton is in a similar mold as Williams at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds. It's going to be interesting to see these two receivers compete with similar numbers and sizes. Felton has been going under the radar, but if he tests like Feldman suggests, he won’t be under the radar any longer.
Terrance Ferguson | TE | Oregon
Test: 3-Cone Drill.
Again, the 3-cone drill is vital for tight ends, and with Ferguson, there is a concern over his fluidity and agility. He is viewed more as a straight-line player, and a poor 3-cone time would only cement that school of thought.
Marcus Yarns | RB | Delaware
Test: Vertical Jump and 40 Yard Dash.
Yarns is a prospect many are probably unfamiliar with. He had a great season, which included a significant game against Penn State. Feldman expects Yarns to run and jump well at the Combine, and that would be two great testing numbers for the explosive back.
Tez Johnson | WR | Oregon
Test: 40 Yard Dash.
During the Senior Bowl, Johnson suggested he is coming for Xavier Worthy’s 4.21 record in the 40-yard dash. Worthy reached 24.41 mph in his 40, and in a different situation, Johnson went a max top speed of 20.64 mph at the Senior Bowl.
If Johnson can run a sub-4.3 seconds, he will likely find his name in the top 100 despite his historically small size.
Elic Ayomanor | WR | Stanford
Test: 40 Yard Dash.
After destroying the Colorado Buffalos in the 2023 season, Ayomanor didn’t have another game at that level, but he was consistent. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Feldman thinks he will run low 4.4s or high 4.3 in the 40.
Either way, it would likely lock Ayomanor in as a top 75 pick, if not top 64.
