Broncos' Projected WR Depth Chart After Jaylen Waddle Trade

The Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade on Tuesday to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos gave up some serious draft capital, relinquishing their 2026 first, third, and a fourth-rounder in exchange for Waddle and Miami's fourth-round pick.

However, the Broncos' first-rounder was No. 30 overall, and if they'd been unsuccessful in orchestrating the Waddle trade, they were likely to use it on a wide receiver come April.

Instead of taking their chances with a rookie draft pick, which they'd also have to develop, the Broncos opted for the proven Waddle, which could prove especially savvy, as the 2026 draft class is viewed as relatively weak, while 2027 runs deep with talent.

The 27-year-old Waddle hits the Broncos' roster as a sixth-year pro, joining forces with a Pro Bowler and a handful of recent draft picks, all vying for snaps and touches in Sean Payton's offense, which will now feature offensive coordinator Davis Webb as the play-caller.

There's no question that the Waddle trade shakes up the Broncos' wide receiver depth chart. There are some serious implications for a few different wideouts, which you can read about here .

Today, we're projecting the Broncos' new wide receiver depth chart in the wake of the Waddle trade. Let's dive in.

X Receiver

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates with teammates after a play during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Analysis

Sutton will continue to hold down the X spot, serving as Denver's big-bodied possession receiver and my-ball target downfield. According to Next Gen Stats, Sutton and Waddle were two of five wideouts last year with 20 or more vertical receptions.

In 2025, Jaylen Waddle recorded 21 receptions on vertical routes (tied for 2nd-most in NFL) for 481 yards and 3 touchdowns.



Waddle and new teammate Courtland Sutton were two of just five players with at least 20 vertical receptions last season.@Broncos | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/CjdekS5EYV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 17, 2026

Sutton will continue to be a vertical threat, but in a slightly different way than Waddle. Sutton isn't blowing the doors down with his straight-line speed, but he's great at getting off the line and using his big body to box out cornerbacks to go up and get the ball.

Bryant will serve as Sutton's primary backup, in all likelihood. Bryant is coming off an impressive rookie season overall, but he didn't finish strong as he dealt with multiple injuries down the stretch and in the playoffs, including concussions.

Still, the Broncos have every reason to be bullish on Bryant's outlook. He could develop into an excellent X receiver, and he's already proven to be reliable for Bo Nix.

Meanwhile, the Broncos re-signed Humphrey to a one-year deal last week , but with Waddle being acquired, his roster prospects are a bit dimmer. Humphrey is an excellent blocking wide receiver, and for the most part, when his number has been called as a pass-catcher, he's answered the bell, but the Broncos can only carry so many wideouts on the 53-man roster.

Denver could finally bite the bullet and transition Humphrey to tight end. That might be the best way for the Broncos to have their Humphrey cake and eat it too.

Z Receiver

Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jaylen Waddle Troy Franklin Marvin Mims Jr.

Analysis

Waddle immediately replaces Franklin in the starting lineup, although, when the Broncos run three-receiver sets (most of the time), the third-year pro and long-time Nix collaborator will get plenty of bites at the apple. The Broncos tried to will a Franklin ascension into existence last year, and while he took some big steps forward, with 65 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns, it wasn't exactly a breakout.

Although Franklin might be losing a starting spot, the impact on Mims could be even bigger. The Broncos hoped they could develop Mims into a Waddle-type weapon, and while he's proven to be a unique playmaker when used in this offense, Payton and company have seemed reluctant to utilize him much.

Mims has been relegated to his returner role, which is no small thing. He's a great asset and a two-time All-Pro returner, but after seeing what he did as a receiver in the playoffs, it feels like the Broncos are stepping over a dime to pick up a dollar when it comes to his usage.

I'm confident that Waddle and Mims can not only co-exist, but that Payton and Webb can come up with creative ways to use them both as deadly weapons for Nix. Mims isn't the polished receiver that Waddle is, but he's fast, he's a threat to house the ball from anywhere on the field, and last but not least, he has the clutch gene.

Entering a contract year, the Broncos would be remiss to overlook or neglect Mims in this offense, even with the explosive addition of Waddle.